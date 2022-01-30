Doncaster stabbings: First pictures of pair killed in town centre knife attack
These are the two young men whose deaths have sparked a double murder probe in Doncaster after a night of horrific town centre violence.
Tributes are pouring in for the pair who have been named locally as Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis and who both suffered fatal injuries after a stabbing spree in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A third victim, an 18-year-old boy, was also taken to hopsital with stab wounds and is recovering.
A 17-year-old in custody is over all three attacks.
A string of town centre streets were sealed off more than 18 hours as police carried out investigations, but were re-opened late last night.
Police were called at 2.39am to reports that two men and a teenager had been stabbed following an altercation outside a bar in Silver Street.
Officers attended the scene alongside the ambulance service, and one of the men and the teenager were taken to hospital via ambulance, where the teenager, aged 17 and understood to be Janis, sadly passed away.
The 18-year-old remains in hospital with minor injuries.
Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, a further man, aged 21 and understood to be Ryan, was also sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Doncaster District Commander, Temp Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “We know incidents like this can be really worrying for local communities, so if you have any concerns, please do go and speak to our officers - they are there to help and support you.”
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, added: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre in the early hours of this morning who might have witnessed what happened.
“If you were in the area at the time, if you saw what happened or if you think you may have mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 135 of 29 January. Any information, however small, may assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.
“Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.”