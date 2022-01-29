Doncaster double murder probe: Tributes as victims of tragedy are named

The pair have been named on social media as Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis.

Police have confirmed that a 17-year-old and 21-year-old died after violence flared in Doncaster town centre last night.

An 18-year-old also suffered knife wounds and was taken to hospital and a 17-year-old is in custody over all three stabbings.

Much of the town centre has been sealed off by police.

One tribute posted on social media said: “Rip Janis and Ryan. You both were some boys - only with you yesterday rest up brothers only the legends die young.”

Another said: “Rest in peace Ryan Theobald gone way too soon full life to live thinking of all your family and those closest to you.”

The streets have been eerily quiet today as the probe gets under way.

The streets have been eerily quiet today as the probe gets under way.

Police were called at 2.39am to reports that two men and a teenager had been stabbed following an altercation outside a licenced premises in Silver Street.

Officers attended the scene alongside the ambulance service, and one of the men and the teenager were transported to hospital via ambulance, where the teenager, aged 17, sadly passed away. The 18-year-old remains in hospital with minor injuries. Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, a further man, aged 21, was also sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have arrested a 17-year-old teenager this morning in connection with the incident, who remains in police custody.

Doncaster District Commander, Temp Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “There is an increased police presence in Doncaster town centre today as we continue our investigation. Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out additional patrols as they conduct their enquiries.

“We know incidents like this can be really worrying for local communities, so if you have any concerns, please do go and speak to our officers - they are there to help and support you.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, added: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre in the early hours of this morning who might have witnessed what happened.

“If you were in the area at the time, if you saw what happened or if you think you may have mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 135 of 29 January. Any information, however small, may assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.

“Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.”