Doncaster shooting: 18-year-old charged after shots allegedly fired at address with intent to cause fear

An 18-year-old boy has been charged with allegedly shooting at an address in Doncaster in a bid to cause fear to those inside.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 8th Apr 2023, 17:26 BST- 1 min read

At around 2.45pm on April 3, police were called to Apley Road, Doncaster, following reports shots had been fired towards an address. Nobody was injured and a window was damaged.

Now, Karl Mangham, of Lime Tree Avenue, has appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and threats to damage property.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday 9 May.

An 18-year-old boy has been charged with allegedly shooting at a property on Apley Road in Doncaster in an incident on April 3.
Two men, aged 37 and 49, and an 18-year-old woman, have also been arrested in connection with the incident and bailed pending further enquiries.

​Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 506 of 3 April, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.