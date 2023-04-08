At around 2.45pm on April 3, police were called to Apley Road, Doncaster, following reports shots had been fired towards an address. Nobody was injured and a window was damaged.

Now, Karl Mangham, of Lime Tree Avenue, has appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and threats to damage property.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday 9 May.

An 18-year-old boy has been charged with allegedly shooting at a property on Apley Road in Doncaster in an incident on April 3.

Two men, aged 37 and 49, and an 18-year-old woman, have also been arrested in connection with the incident and bailed pending further enquiries.