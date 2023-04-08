Doncaster shooting: 18-year-old charged after shots allegedly fired at address with intent to cause fear
An 18-year-old boy has been charged with allegedly shooting at an address in Doncaster in a bid to cause fear to those inside.
At around 2.45pm on April 3, police were called to Apley Road, Doncaster, following reports shots had been fired towards an address. Nobody was injured and a window was damaged.
Now, Karl Mangham, of Lime Tree Avenue, has appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and threats to damage property.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday 9 May.
Two men, aged 37 and 49, and an 18-year-old woman, have also been arrested in connection with the incident and bailed pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 506 of 3 April, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.