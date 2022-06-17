Data from Odds-Comparison.com shows the total number of football-related arrests by club supporters and the reasons why since the 2014/15 season up until the 2020/21 season, with figures sourced from the Home Office.

Between 2014 and 2021, arrests involving Doncaster Rovers supporters at any ground totalled 90.

Keepmoat Stadium. (Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images)

The 2015/16 season was the peak season for arrests involving Doncaster Rovers fans in this time period, with 31 arrests taking place. The 2020/21 season was the only season which saw zero arrests in the Covid-19 hit season.

Football-related arrests offence categories included in the data were violent disorder, public disorder, throwing missiles, racism or indecent chanting, alcohol and drug offences, ticket touting, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of pyrotechnics, breaching banning disorders and criminal damage.

Of the offence types, the most common arrest for Doncaster Rovers supporters was public disorder with 38 arrests out of the total of 90.

Across the time period, throwing missiles, ticket touting and possession of an offensive weapon were not causes of Doncaster Rovers related arrests, with criminal damage and pitch incursions also just leading to two arrests since 2014.

Violent disorder was also a common cause of arrest for Doncaster Rovers supporters, with 21 violence related arrests since 2014.