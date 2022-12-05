Doncaster police to step up breath tests by over 50 per cent this Christmas

Analysis of Home Office data by personal breathalyser firm AlcoSense shows that in December last year, Police in Yorkshire stopped 1,618 motorists suspected of drink driving. That compared with 1,053 in an average month.

North Yorkshire led the way with 569 tests, followed by South Yorkshire (526) and West Yorkshire (523).

However, there were big discrepancies in the number of drivers found to be over the limit.

In West Yorkshire, 29 per cent of motorists failed the breathalyser test – the highest of any Police force in the country for December.

The figure for South Yorkshire was 13 per centand North Yorkshire ten per cent - in line with the national average.

Police are now stepping up their campaign this year, targeting anyone tempted to drive under the influence after celebrating Christmas or watching World Cup matches.

“Enjoying an evening game, whether at home with family or down the pub, increases the likelihood of driving the next morning with alcohol still in your system,” says Hunter Abbott, managing director of AlcoSense.

“If you drink four pints of medium-strong beer or four large glasses of wine during the football, it could take as long as 14 hours for the alcohol to clear your system.

“The rule is simple. If you’ve been drinking, don’t drive and if you’re driving, don’t drink. If in any doubt, self-test with a personal breathalyser to ensure you’re clear of alcohol before getting behind the wheel. One in five drink drive convictions are in the morning”.

Even with just 10mg per 100mL of alcohol in your blood (one eighth of the legal limit in England and Wales) you are 37% more likely to be involved in a fatal accident than when completely sober, research shows.

Throughout 2021, Police in Yorkshire carried out 13,197 roadside breath tests and 3,128 motorists either tested positive or refused to provide a sample. The annual failure rate across Yorkshire of 24 per cent was higher than the average in England and Wales of 17 per cent.