Over 10 arrests made in Doncaster violence against women and girls day of action

Officers across Doncaster carried out a day of action yesterday on Thursday, December 1, and carried out a number of arrests and warrants for a number of offences falling under violence against women.

Alongside numerous arrest warrants, local officers also carried out patrols in areas and specific locations that women and girls have previously told us they don’t feel safe through surveys or speaking to local officers.

A total of ten men were arrested, with two later charged:

One of the men arrested

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and criminal damage. He remains in custody having been recalled to prison for breaching a Domestic Violence Protection Notice

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and bailed with conditions as enquiries continue;

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of sending private messages intending to cause distress and bailed with conditions as enquiries continue;

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and harassment and bailed with conditions as enquiries continue;

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and harassment and bailed with conditions as enquiries continue;

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion non-fatal strangulation and was issued with a Domestic Violence Protection Notice;

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a female and bailed with conditions as enquiries continue;

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and stalking and bailed with conditions as enquiries continue;

Ryan Lowther, aged 33, of Bellmont Avenue, Hexthorpe, was charged with six breaches of a restraining order and appeared at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

David Calladine, aged 53, of Cowper Road, Mexborough, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional suffocation. He was remanded in custody until January 2023.

Doncaster Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “We know that violence against women and girls is of both local, national and international concern and we are committed to targeting perpetrators who are causing concern and committing offences and will do everything in our power to bring them to justice and make Doncaster a safer place for women and girls.

“Domestic abuse is a high risk, high demand area of policing nationally – but also in Doncaster. Everyone has a role to play in tackling DA and protecting victims and it remains one of our force priorities.

“Most of yesterday’s arrests were connected to domestic-related incidents which shows we are dedicated to responding positively and swiftly, helping all those who come to us and our partners seeking help and support.

“The work doesn’t stop here – there is no place for violence against women and girls in Doncaster and we will continue to take swift and robust action.”

Anyone wishing to report domestic abuse can visit the website at www.southyorkshire.police.uk/find-out/advice-for-victims/domestic-abuse. For more information on ways to help us tackle violence against women and girls, visit www.nomore-standwithus.com.

Police are also keen to hear the views and experiences of as many people across South Yorkshire as possible to better understand where they need to focus their attention. The survey should take around 10 minutes to complete and is strictly confidential. Access it here: https://wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=165702589903