Doncaster police tackle crime on New Year's Eve by arresting multiple people for assault
It was a busy night for the force in Doncaster who arrested multiple people on New Year’s Eve.
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 6:23 am
The Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team wished everyone a Happy New Year despite having a rather busy night.
They said: “The night was going so well, we even managed to enjoy the fireworks over Thorne at Midnight.
"Unfortunately the fireworks continued and within the next couple of hours we arrested one male for driving whilst over the prescribed limit and possession of Class A drugs, two males for serious assault in Thorne, and another male for Assault, Affray and possession of an offensive weapon in Stainforth.”
