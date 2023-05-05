Doncaster police stop car 'using roads as race track' - and discover motorist is racing driver
Police in Doncaster were given a shock when they stopped a car ‘using the roads like a race track’ – to discover the motorist was a racing driver.
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol as part of Operation Duxford, a day long clampdown on crime and anti-social behaviour in the city.
A spokesman said: “While on the way back to the police station, offiers stopped a car that was using the roads like a race track - it turned out the driver was actually a racing driver!
"After being told if he wanted to race cars then to keep it on the track, he was dealt for driving his vehicle in an anti-social manner.”
Officers also conducted patrols in Bawtry, Rossington and Conisbrough during which a male was arrested for attempted burglary, a car was recovered with no insurance and an off road scooter was recovered.