Doncaster police stop car 'using roads as race track' - and discover motorist is racing driver

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol as part of Operation Duxford, a day long clampdown on crime and anti-social behaviour in the city.

A spokesman said: “While on the way back to the police station, offiers stopped a car that was using the roads like a race track - it turned out the driver was actually a racing driver!

"After being told if he wanted to race cars then to keep it on the track, he was dealt for driving his vehicle in an anti-social manner.”

