Operation Duxford: Twenty-one arrests in day of action to tackle burglary in Doncaster

Led by the officers and staff in Operation Castle, ther new policing operation response to burglary, the district welcomed officers from across the force – with over 100 officers and partners working to tackle burglary and other criminality.

The 24 hours of action began on Tuesday (2 May) with Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber addressing officers at an evening briefing outside College Road Police Station. The teams were then deployed on a range of activity throughout the night, including patrols in burglary hotspot areas, stop searches and executing arrest warrants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a second early morning briefing on Wednesday (3 May) officers carried more enforcement activity, including executing warrants, conducting stop searches, recovering stolen vehicles and weapons and seizing dangerous dogs.

Operation Duxford in Doncaster on Tuesday and Wednesday

Final briefings were held on Wednesday afternoon, to mark the start of the final phase of activity, which included visits with partners from Doncaster Council, traffic operations and engagement activity.They made 21 arrests throughout the day, for offences including burglary, attempted burglary, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, theft and weapons offences.

Across a series of four drugs warrants, weapons including knives and an axe were also recovered, along with amounts of Class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the 24 hours officers also carried out 19 stop searches, four vehicle searches and 32 vehicle stops. Three vehicles were seized and four stolen vehicles were recovered. Two dangerous dogs were also seized.

Doncaster Superintendent Pete Thorp, who oversaw the activity, said: “Yesterday's 24-hour operation was a huge success, and it was fantastic to see units from across the force – as well as partner agencies– come together to tackle burglary and other criminality across the district.

“The additional resources provided by specialist teams from across the force allow us to make a big impact during these days of action, executing warrants, making arrests and providing reassurance to residents.”

As well as enforcement, the teams carried our plain clothes and high-visibility patrols in known burglary hot-spot areas, conducted a number of curfew checks and held engagement events across the city. They also visited 12 second hand shops across the city, providing advise on how not to fall victim to people trying to offload stolen goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant James Wiggins, who leads the Operation Castle burglary response, added: “Burglary can have a significant and long-lasting impact on victims. It isn’t merely the loss of property, but the fact that people have become a victim of crime in the place they should be able to feel safe.

“Since the launch of Operation Castle we have been working to target known burglars and identifying trends to focus our work and patrols. Our investigations have already resulted in a number of offenders being charged and remanded into custody.