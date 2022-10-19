News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Police seize vehicle which was being driven "erratically" around town

Officers from Doncaster East NPT were carrying out anti-social behaviour patrols in Thorne town centre today (Wednesday, October 19).

By Stephanie Bateman
8 minutes ago - 1 min read

Whilst doing so they located and seized a vehicle which had been reported to have been driven erratically throughout the town on a number of occasions over the past few days.

The driver also had no insurance in place, so along with losing their vehicle the driver has also been reported on summons and the matter will now be dealt with at court.

The car was seized by police

