Tiffany Platts, aged 21, of Stanley Road: Assaulted a police officer. Fined £120, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Charles Bell, aged 33, of Devonshire Close, Staveley, Chesterfield: Driving while disqualified and without insurance. Community order to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, driving record endorsed with six points, £85 costs.

Mihaly Nyari, aged 40, of Warmsworth Road, Balby: Driving while disqualified, with no insurance or MOT. Fined £580, driving record endorsed with six points.

Doncaster Magistrates Court, College Road, Doncaster. Picture: NDFP-29-09-20 MagistratesCourt 4-NMSY

Liam James Robert Finnegan, aged 30, of The Avenue, Bentley: Assaulted a police officer. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, six month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £75 compensation.

Jason Wilson, aged 44, of Shirley Road, Hexthorpe: Assault by beating and using threatening behaviour. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £50 compensation, £80 fine.

Gavin Scott Lee, aged 39, of Wharf Road, Wheatley: Theft. Jailed for six weeks, £200 costs.

Harry Wesley Trench, aged 21, of Emmeline Drive, Conisbrough: Criminal damage. Jailed for 14 days, restraining order until September 22, 2023.

Kristopher William Becker, aged 42, of Asquith Road, Bentley: Theft and breach of bail condition. Jailed for 14 weeks, £85 compensation.

Andrew James Conn, aged 34, of South Street, Hyde Park: Sent indecent or grossly offensive messages. Jailed for 12 weeks, restraining order until September 23, 2025.

Jason Lee Kaye, aged 31, of Manton House: Drug driving, driving without insurance or a licence. Fined £200, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Aaron Harry Plant, aged 33, of Manor Court, Denaby Main: Harrassment. Jailed for 15 weeks, £85 costs.

David Andrew Booker, aged 38, of Branchcroft Drive, Balby: Assault by beating. Jailed for 12 weeks, £620 costs.

Cohan Germaine Fawley, aged 28, of Westminster Crescent, Intake: Possession of Class B cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Liam Mitchell, aged 31, of Surrey Street, Balby: Criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody. Compensation £150, £85 costs.

Neil James Burns, aged 40, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for six weeks, £100 compensation.

William Burnip, aged 57, of Hilltop Gardens. Denaby Main: Using threatening behaviour. Fined £120.

Matthew Thomson, aged 30, of Ivy Rose Court, Stainforth: Drink driving. Fined £193, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Clare Hayden, aged 28, of Field Gate, Rossington: Drink driving. Fined £300, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Matthew Hollin, aged 33, of Victoria Street, Dronfield, Derbyshire: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Paul Ormond, aged 36, of Haughgate Hill, North Wheatley, Retford: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £138, £85 costs.

Ethan Wheatley, aged 18, of Quarry Street, Mexborough: Drink driving. Fined £289, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Graham Austin, aged 45, of HMP Lindholme: Theft. Jailed for 30 weeks, £200 compensation.

Garry Devy, aged 40, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate: Assault by beating. Fined £120.

Darren Mark Hine, aged 36, of Bawtry Road, Harworth: Possession of Class C drugs diazepam and etizolam, using threatening behaviour. Fined £200, £85 costs.

Paul Nash, aged 38, of Hm Prison Garth, Moss Lane, Leyland, Lancashire: Assaulted the prison governor by beating. Jailed for 20 weeks, £75 compensation.

Carl Darren Riddiough, aged 35, of Carr House Road, Belle Vue: Assaulted a detention officer by beating. Compensation £75.

David Anthony Hodgson, aged 34, of Westfield Road, Balby: Criminal damage. Compensation £420.

Edward Riley, aged 40, of East Lane, Stainforth: Flytipping. Ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, costs £744.55.

Maros Benak, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe: Flytipping. Fined £320, costs £168.

Tommy Knott, aged 24, of Hampton Road, Dunscroft: Theft, obstructed a police officer, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for six weeks, £100 compensation.

Lucy O'Brien, aged 31, of Weatherill Street, Goole: Theft, breach of a community order. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £160 compensation.

Stephen Prichard, aged 66, of Westfield Terrace, Selby Road, Askern: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

James Andrew, aged 39, of King Street, Thorne: Assault by beating, breach of a conditional discharge order. Thirty days building better relationships programme, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until September 29 2024, fined £50, £85 costs.

Daniel Lang, aged 29, of Hm Prison Leeds, Armley: Assaulted a police constable. Jailed for six weeks, £50 compensation.

Jerry James Hanrahan, aged 25, of New Street, Darfield, Barnsley: Drink driving, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £200, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Oberg, aged 51, of Church Road: Assault by beating. One hundred and 20 day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement, curfew with electronic monitoring between 5pm and 11.59pm for two days, restraining order until September 20, 2024, £75 compensation, £85 costs.

Ashley Aaron Sanderson, aged 33, of College Road: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs, £87.67 compensation.

Rebecca Stephens, aged 39, of Alexandra Road, Balby: Theft. Fined £130, £85 costs.

Kyle Walker, aged 18, of Highgate Close, New Rossington: Possession of knife. 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.