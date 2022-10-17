News you can trust since 1925
Court round-up: Latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

These are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court. All addresses are Doncaster unless stated otherwise.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 4 min read

Tiffany Platts, aged 21, of Stanley Road: Assaulted a police officer. Fined £120, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Charles Bell, aged 33, of Devonshire Close, Staveley, Chesterfield: Driving while disqualified and without insurance. Community order to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, driving record endorsed with six points, £85 costs.

Mihaly Nyari, aged 40, of Warmsworth Road, Balby: Driving while disqualified, with no insurance or MOT. Fined £580, driving record endorsed with six points.

Doncaster Magistrates Court, College Road, Doncaster. Picture: NDFP-29-09-20 MagistratesCourt 4-NMSY

Liam James Robert Finnegan, aged 30, of The Avenue, Bentley: Assaulted a police officer. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, six month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £75 compensation.

Jason Wilson, aged 44, of Shirley Road, Hexthorpe: Assault by beating and using threatening behaviour. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £50 compensation, £80 fine.

Gavin Scott Lee, aged 39, of Wharf Road, Wheatley: Theft. Jailed for six weeks, £200 costs.

Harry Wesley Trench, aged 21, of Emmeline Drive, Conisbrough: Criminal damage. Jailed for 14 days, restraining order until September 22, 2023.

Kristopher William Becker, aged 42, of Asquith Road, Bentley: Theft and breach of bail condition. Jailed for 14 weeks, £85 compensation.

Andrew James Conn, aged 34, of South Street, Hyde Park: Sent indecent or grossly offensive messages. Jailed for 12 weeks, restraining order until September 23, 2025.

Jason Lee Kaye, aged 31, of Manton House: Drug driving, driving without insurance or a licence. Fined £200, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Aaron Harry Plant, aged 33, of Manor Court, Denaby Main: Harrassment. Jailed for 15 weeks, £85 costs.

David Andrew Booker, aged 38, of Branchcroft Drive, Balby: Assault by beating. Jailed for 12 weeks, £620 costs.

Cohan Germaine Fawley, aged 28, of Westminster Crescent, Intake: Possession of Class B cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Liam Mitchell, aged 31, of Surrey Street, Balby: Criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody. Compensation £150, £85 costs.

Neil James Burns, aged 40, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for six weeks, £100 compensation.

William Burnip, aged 57, of Hilltop Gardens. Denaby Main: Using threatening behaviour. Fined £120.

Matthew Thomson, aged 30, of Ivy Rose Court, Stainforth: Drink driving. Fined £193, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Clare Hayden, aged 28, of Field Gate, Rossington: Drink driving. Fined £300, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Matthew Hollin, aged 33, of Victoria Street, Dronfield, Derbyshire: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Paul Ormond, aged 36, of Haughgate Hill, North Wheatley, Retford: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £138, £85 costs.

Ethan Wheatley, aged 18, of Quarry Street, Mexborough: Drink driving. Fined £289, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Graham Austin, aged 45, of HMP Lindholme: Theft. Jailed for 30 weeks, £200 compensation.

Garry Devy, aged 40, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate: Assault by beating. Fined £120.

Darren Mark Hine, aged 36, of Bawtry Road, Harworth: Possession of Class C drugs diazepam and etizolam, using threatening behaviour. Fined £200, £85 costs.

Paul Nash, aged 38, of Hm Prison Garth, Moss Lane, Leyland, Lancashire: Assaulted the prison governor by beating. Jailed for 20 weeks, £75 compensation.

Carl Darren Riddiough, aged 35, of Carr House Road, Belle Vue: Assaulted a detention officer by beating. Compensation £75.

David Anthony Hodgson, aged 34, of Westfield Road, Balby: Criminal damage. Compensation £420.

Edward Riley, aged 40, of East Lane, Stainforth: Flytipping. Ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, costs £744.55.

Maros Benak, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe: Flytipping. Fined £320, costs £168.

Tommy Knott, aged 24, of Hampton Road, Dunscroft: Theft, obstructed a police officer, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for six weeks, £100 compensation.

Lucy O'Brien, aged 31, of Weatherill Street, Goole: Theft, breach of a community order. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £160 compensation.

Stephen Prichard, aged 66, of Westfield Terrace, Selby Road, Askern: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

James Andrew, aged 39, of King Street, Thorne: Assault by beating, breach of a conditional discharge order. Thirty days building better relationships programme, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until September 29 2024, fined £50, £85 costs.

Daniel Lang, aged 29, of Hm Prison Leeds, Armley: Assaulted a police constable. Jailed for six weeks, £50 compensation.

Jerry James Hanrahan, aged 25, of New Street, Darfield, Barnsley: Drink driving, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £200, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Oberg, aged 51, of Church Road: Assault by beating. One hundred and 20 day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement, curfew with electronic monitoring between 5pm and 11.59pm for two days, restraining order until September 20, 2024, £75 compensation, £85 costs.

Ashley Aaron Sanderson, aged 33, of College Road: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs, £87.67 compensation.

Rebecca Stephens, aged 39, of Alexandra Road, Balby: Theft. Fined £130, £85 costs.

Kyle Walker, aged 18, of Highgate Close, New Rossington: Possession of knife. 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.