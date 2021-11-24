Doncaster paedophile guilty of three sexual offences against a young girl is jailed for six years

Peter Williams, aged 51, of Cusworth Road in Doncaster, admitted three offences of assault by penetration while he was living in the Hull area between August 1, 2017 and November 11, 2019.

The victim had "endured more than a child should" and the trauma would last all her life, Hull Crown Court heard.

Williams, who worked in the building trade, had given her gin to drink, even though she was under age, and had also shown her his private parts.

Peter Williams

The girl said in a statement that the incidents made her feel like she could not trust anyone.

She had been left confused, angry and upset.

Recorder Gavin Doig said: “This is extremely serious offending for which a significant prison sentence is the only option."

Williams was jailed for six years and was given a ten-year sexual harm prevention order. He must register as a sex offender for life.