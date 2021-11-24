Doncaster paedophile guilty of three sexual offences against a young girl is jailed for six years

A serial sex offender who repeatedly targeted a young girl has been jailed for six years.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:21 am

Peter Williams, aged 51, of Cusworth Road in Doncaster, admitted three offences of assault by penetration while he was living in the Hull area between August 1, 2017 and November 11, 2019.

The victim had "endured more than a child should" and the trauma would last all her life, Hull Crown Court heard.

Williams, who worked in the building trade, had given her gin to drink, even though she was under age, and had also shown her his private parts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Peter Williams

Read More

Read More
'Sinister' Doncaster paedophile Mark Harrigan is jailed after police sting

The girl said in a statement that the incidents made her feel like she could not trust anyone.

She had been left confused, angry and upset.

Recorder Gavin Doig said: “This is extremely serious offending for which a significant prison sentence is the only option."

Williams was jailed for six years and was given a ten-year sexual harm prevention order. He must register as a sex offender for life.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.