'Sinister' Doncaster paedophile Mark Harrigan is jailed after police sting

Mark Harrigan, 35, has been sentenced to four years in prison following an investigation by South Yorkshire Police and the South Wales Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Harrigan of Halifax Crescent, Bentley Rise, pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a girl aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and attempting to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how he communicated online with someone he thought was a 12 year-old girl and performed sexual acts in front of her.

During the investigation, there was never a real-life victim and unbeknown to the offender, he was communicating with a police officer.

Police Constable Kevin Sibley from the Sheffield Reactive CID team, said: ‘This was a particularly sinister case and the strong sentence reflects the severity of his offending.