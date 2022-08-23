Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pro-actively stopping vehicles is part of daily business for the Roads Policing Officers but to highlight the risks of drivers who are over the prescribed limit for drink or drugs pose to themselves and other roads users, officers are taking part in the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s summer drink and drug campaign.

The two weeks will see additional officers dedicated to proactively stopping drivers, carrying out roadside breath tests and drug wipes; all to enhance the safety of our roads and its users.

A spokesman said: “Each year SYP dedicate additional resources around Christmas time, as we know more people are likely to get behind the wheel after a party or gathering. However with an increase in hotter weather and more people hosting outdoor events we are keen to remind people to think, is it worth it?”

Roads Policing Sergeant Martyn Micklethwaite explains more, he said: “Driving while over the limit or under the influence affects your judgement and reaction time, this includes recreational drugs as well as prescribed drugs, and although our tests do not check for prescribed drugs, it’s important to know your dosage and how your body responds to it.

“By drink or drug driving you could lose your job, your family or potentially your life. Drink driving kills, it’s a fact, and you could be responsible for the death of someone’s loved one, and potentially spend up to 14 years in prison.

“We will be carrying out stops of drivers over the next couple of weeks to ensure the message is clear, there is no excuse for drink or drug driving and it will not be tolerated.

“We don’t accept excuses, we don’t accept ‘just over’ the limit, the limit is the law and it’s there for a reason. Those found to be breaking that will be prosecuted.”

Officers’ involvement in the campaign is being supported by the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership.