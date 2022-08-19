News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out

Dopey driver fined after driving past Doncaster police station while using mobile phone

A dopey driver has been fined after driving past a Doncaster police station on their mobile phone – in front of three police officers.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:44 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:44 am

South Yorkshire Police pulled over the driver in Edlington during a day of community policing operations.

A spokesman for Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “A driver who was on their mobile phone also drove past the front of Edlington Police station right in front of three officers.

"They were issued with a fixed penalty notice for the offence and will get six points on their licence as well as a fine.”

Police carried out a number of operations in Edlington.

Most Popular

The day of action also including speeding operations in Edlington Lane where 130 cars were checked and one was found to be speeding.

Officers also targeted Mill Lane, Warmsworth where over 300 cars were checked and nine were speeding.

The spokesman added: “The off toad bike team have also been in the area patrolling the hotspot areas for nuisance bikes and quads.

"They have taken one bike off someone who was riding it where they shouldn’t be. If you do see off road bikes please ring a job in via 101 or using the online portal. We need reports from the public so that we can get the off road bike team to keep coming to the area.”

Anyone wanting to report crime can contact South Yorkshire Police on 999 in an emergency or 101 at other times. Alternatively, you can also report information in confidence to charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.