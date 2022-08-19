Dopey driver fined after driving past Doncaster police station while using mobile phone
A dopey driver has been fined after driving past a Doncaster police station on their mobile phone – in front of three police officers.
South Yorkshire Police pulled over the driver in Edlington during a day of community policing operations.
A spokesman for Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “A driver who was on their mobile phone also drove past the front of Edlington Police station right in front of three officers.
"They were issued with a fixed penalty notice for the offence and will get six points on their licence as well as a fine.”
Most Popular
-
1
Car salesman must pay out over £13,000 after he sold a dangerous vehicle to a Sheffield customer
-
2
100 fines dished out in a week as battle against Doncaster pavement parkers rages on
-
3
Teenager in hospital after collision with car shuts busy Doncaster road
-
4
Doncaster man fined and ordered to carry out unpaid work after flytipping
-
5
Car destroyed after arsonists made an early morning attack in Doncaster
The day of action also including speeding operations in Edlington Lane where 130 cars were checked and one was found to be speeding.
Officers also targeted Mill Lane, Warmsworth where over 300 cars were checked and nine were speeding.
The spokesman added: “The off toad bike team have also been in the area patrolling the hotspot areas for nuisance bikes and quads.
"They have taken one bike off someone who was riding it where they shouldn’t be. If you do see off road bikes please ring a job in via 101 or using the online portal. We need reports from the public so that we can get the off road bike team to keep coming to the area.”
Anyone wanting to report crime can contact South Yorkshire Police on 999 in an emergency or 101 at other times. Alternatively, you can also report information in confidence to charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.