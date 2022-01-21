Doncaster man wanted in connection with a burglary – have you seen him?

Police are searching for a man from Doncaster who is wanted in connection with a burglary.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 21st January 2022, 8:23 am

The search is on for Guss Goulding aged 19 from Doncaster.

Humberside Police are appealing for information of his whereabouts. He is wanted in connection with a burglary on December 10, 2021 in Belton, North Lincolnshire.If you see Guss Goulding or know where he is you can call Humberside Police on 101 quoting reference 16/120866/21.

Have you seen this man?

