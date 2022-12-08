Dale Ruff pleaded guilty to nine offences which took place between 8 August and 5 October this year.

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court to be sentenced yesterday (7/12), Ruff, aged 36, from Grove Place, Balby Bridge, was jailed for 14 years.

He was also given and indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The offences charged included attempting to communicate sexually with a child, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, attempting to incite a child into sexual activity by urging them to send images, and attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence.

The court heard how Ruff used the internet to engage with the child on social media sites before arranging to meet them in order to commit sexual offences.

However, Ruff hadn’t realised that he was engaging with officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU).

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Chief Inspector Andrew Howard of the YHROCU said: “Ruff is a sexual predator with a clear sexual interest in children. People like him make the internet a dangerous place for children.

“He will now spend time in prison for the offences he has committed and we will continue to work hard to make the internet a safer place for the people of Yorkshire and the Humber.”

If you know of anyone committing a crime please contact 101 or 999 in an emergency.