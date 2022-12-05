These people are currently wanted by the police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, please contact South Yorkshire Police.
Please note the information and pictures contained here have been supplied by South Yorkshire Police.
1. John Eric Wells
Officers in South Yorkshire Police's Major Crime team are asking for your help to find wanted man John Eric Wells.
Wells is also believed to go by the names Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings.
The 61-year-old, who is originally from South Yorkshire, is wanted in connection with three high value romance frauds, during which three victims lost money totalling more than £400,000.
The offences are reported to have taken place from September 2014 onwards. The victims lived in locations across the UK including Doncaster, Sussex and London.
Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Wells recently, or has information which may help officers with their enquiries. It is possible Wells is currently living outside the UK.
If you see him, or you have any information which may help, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting investigation number A54532/17.
Photo: SYP
2. Ahmed Farrah
Detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett in Sheffield believe Ahmed Farrah could hold vital information.
Farrah, who is also known as Reggie, is believed to have been involved in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed. He turned up at hospital with injuries on the same night.
If you see Farrah, call 999.
Photo: SYP
3. Mohammed Anwaar
Detectives are asking for help to trace Mohammed Anwaar, who is wanted for failing to appear at court, charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, two counts of money laundering, possession of cannabis and possession of a firearm.
Call 999 straight away if he is spotted.
Photo: SYP
4. Loi Le
Police are asking for your help to locate wanted man.
Le, aged 49, who is a Vietnamese national, is wanted in connection with the reported rape of a child in 2012 or 2013.
The victim reported the matter to police in 2018 and an investigation began to identify a suspect and locate Le. Despite extensive enquiries, he has not yet been located.
Le may also be known by the names Tai Le or Cho Ngay Hanh Phuc. Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting investigation number 14/29287/18.
Alternatively, you can remain completely anonymous by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Photo: SYP