Doncaster man and woman jailed after police found £320,000 drugs and cash

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a woman and a man have been sentenced to a total of ten yearsafter they were convicted of drugs offences.

Officers seized drugs and cash worth over £320,000.

Gloria Murray, aged 61, of Farm Close Road, Wheatley pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine, possession of amphetamine, and possession of criminal property.

Lee Colcombe

Lee Colcombe, aged 47, of Mowbray Street, Doncaster pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine.

They were both sentenced at Oxford Crown Court where Murray was sentenced to a total of six years’ imprisonment and Colcombe was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

On Monday 17 May 2021, police stopped Murray outside her home address. She was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. She was found to be in possession of 28 grams of amphetamine, 77 grams of cocaine along with £1,000 in cash and weighing scales.

She was taken back to her home address, so further searches at her home address could be conducted.

Gloria Murray

Officers found Coclombe at the property. During the search, over thee kilograms of cocaine were located along with £10,980 in cash. Officers also found paraphernalia often used for the preparation and packing of illicit drugs.

The cocaine had a potential street value of around £308,000.

Both were arrested and subsequently charged on 18 May 2021.

Investigating officer PC David Simpkins from the South and Vale Tasking Team based at Abingdon police station, said: “Murray and Colcombe were involved in a conspiracy together to distribute significant amounts drugs on a wholesale basis between regions.

“Police action has led to a considerable amount of drugs being taken off the streets and has brought two drug dealers to justice.

“Thames Valley Police through Stronghold is committed to catching and bringing drug dealers to justice.