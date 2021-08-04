Adam Brown, of Doncaster, appeared before the court and entered a guilty plea.

The court heard how, on Sunday March 21, the man and two juveniles entered farmland near Rawcliffe Bridge, Goole, and intentionally released dogs onto brown hares.

The man was ordered to pay a £120 fine, court costs and a victim surcharge.

A brown hare

Rural Task Force PC Rich Fussey said: “We’re working hard to combat wildlife crime and this conviction further demonstrates our commitment to dealing with and prosecuting offenders that come to our area to commit hare coursing.

“I would like to thank members of Farmwatch for their assistance during the incident which has resulted in another conviction for hare coursing

“We will not tolerate this illegal activity and will utilise all our partners and local Farmwatch communities to combat the issue as we head into the autumn and winter seasons.”