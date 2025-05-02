Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former City of Doncaster Council employee who fraudulently gave £1,033 worth of refunds to herself and her family was arrested and cautioned, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Local Democracy Reporting Service previously revealed an internal investigation had taken place in June/July 2024 after a manager noticed refunds had been issued “for services that were never commissioned”.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson informed the LDRS: “On 6 September 2024, we received a report of fraud in Doncaster. It was reported that a woman had defrauded Doncaster Council of £1,033.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On 27 January a 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

“Following an investigation, she was given a caution and the incident has since been filed.”

The annual report of the head of internal audit, presented to the Council’s audit committee last week, said £1,033 worth of payments were “fraudulently submitted by the employee”.

Debbie Hogg, executive director of corporate resources, said in a statement: “Although we don’t go into details of individual cases, we are keen to stress that incidences such as these are very rare as a result of the robust arrangements we have in place for preventing and detecting fraud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Civic Office. | LDRS

“The member of staff in question is no longer an employee of City of Doncaster Council.”

During the meeting of the audit committee on April 24, 2025, Councillor Iris Beech asked council officers what, if anything, could be done differently to prevent this happening again in the future.

Ms Hogg told her: “It’s going to be inevitable that if somebody is minded [to commit fraud], they will find a way.

“It is subsequently picked up and worked through… We’re never going to eradicate everything. It’s just impossible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jackson said by discovering the fraud and reporting it, the management processes “worked in that sense”.

He added: “[The audit team] did a very comprehensive bit of work. This was a very isolated incident.”