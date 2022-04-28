A police officer patrolling the streets on Monday evening was kicked and punched in his head after confronting a group over anti-social behaviour.

He was attacked by six members of the group and was hospitalised with ‘significant injuries,’ including a broken nose, damaged teeth and a suspected fractured cheekbone.

An attack on a police officer in South Yorkshire has been branded 'disgusting and feral'

The South Yorkshire branch of the Police Federation said: “This was a disgusting attack on a brave colleague who has suffered significant injuries.”

The officer was attacked at around 8.45pm on Pontefract Road, Lundwood, Barnsley.

Dave Baines, Secretary of South Yorkshire Police Federation, said: “This was a disgusting and feral attack on a brave colleague who has suffered significant injuries.

“This is not right. Police officers are mothers, fathers, husbands, wives and partners. They are sons and daughters. They are human beings who should be able to go home to their families in one piece at the end of their shifts. Not be rushed to hospital.

“We are offering support to our injured colleague and will continue to do so as he recovers from his injuries.”

Two men from Barnsley, aged 19 and 20, were arrested along with a 14-year-old boy under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker.

South Yorkshire Police said it is understood that footage of the incident has been shared on social media