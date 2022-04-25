Court round-up - the latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

James Gill, aged 39, of Arksey: Assault. Fined £270, £100 compensation.
Steven Singleton, aged 44, of Somerton Drive, Cantley: Breach of public spaces protection order for carrying open alcohol vessel in town centre. Fined £66, £50 costs.
Brad Pye, aged 24, of Thomas Road, Stainforth: Drink driving. Fined £540, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.
Liam Moulds, aged 29, of Mayland Avenue, Hull: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, breach of a restraining order. Fined £599, £85 costs, disqalified from driving for six months.
Darryl Michael Daryl Mullins, aged 32, of Essex Avenue, Intake: Theft. Fined £80, £85 costs.
Paul Squires, aged 31, of Moira Close, Stainforth: Possession of class A drug cocaine. Fined £40, £85 costs.
Oliver John Grant, aged 26, of Baxter Drive, Sheffield: Assault by beating. Community order for a 25 day Building Better Relationship, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, £85 costs.
Maciej Wegnerski, aged 41, of High Street: Theft. Community order for a ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to pay out 39 unpaid work within the next 12 months.
Chris John Brennan, aged 49, of Symonds Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham: Drink driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance. Community order for a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 hours, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Daniel Luke Holt, aged 25, of Highfield Crescent, Thorne: Assault by beating: Ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until further order, £620 costs, £100 compensation.
Ambrose Watson, aged 52, of New Park Estate, Stainforth: Failed to supply a specimen of breath, driving without insurance, and not in accordance with a licence. Community for a 120 day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement, and a 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 costs.
Liam Hunter, aged 28, of HM Prison Leeds: Assaulting a prison officer. Jailed for 28 days suspended for 12 months, £150 compensation.
James Robinson, aged 31, of Station Road, Arksey: Drink driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £500, disqualified from driving for 12 months, costs £85.
Stephen Christie, aged 40, of Farm Road, Kendray, Barnsley: Assault occasioning acutal bodily harm, assault by beating. Jailed for 22 weeks suspended for 18 months, £250 compensation, restraining order until March 23, 2024, £80 compensation.
Dwaysun Smith, aged 24, of Broad Street, Sheffield: Drink driving, driving without insurance or a licence. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120, £85 costs.
Lorne Richard Cuff, aged 34, of Essex Avenue, Intake: Possession of class B drug cannabis, failure to surrender to custody. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, costs £85.
Louise Vanessa Fay Christmas, aged 40, of Ochre Dike Walk, Wingfield, Rotherham: Theft, breach of a conditional discharge order. Nine month drug rehabilitation requirement, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £111 compensation.
John Richard Mullen, aged 37, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge: Assault by beating, failure to surrender to custody. Restraining order until March 28, 2023, £300 fine, £30 compensation, £100 costs.
Jordan Paton, aged 23, of Galsworthy Close, Balby: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £100, £85 costs.
Patrick Francis Teelan, aged 30, of Dickens Drive, Holmewood, Chesterfield: Failed to stop at an accident, driving without insurance and without a licence, failed to provide a specimen of blood. Fined £690, £620 costs, dusqualified from driving for 17 months, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months.
Chad Gordon Baldwin, aged 35, of no fixed abode: Carrying a retractable razor blade, failed to comply with a community order, trespass, posession of a class B drug amphetamine. Jailed for 21 weeks, £85 costs.
Miss Laura SIDDALL, aged 29, of Airstone Road, Askern: Assault by beating. Community order to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, £50 compensation, £100 costs.
Daniel Seymour, aged 19, of Tennyson Road, Herringthorpe, Rotherham: Failed to supply a breath specimen. Jailed for 14 days, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Peter Taylor, aged 29, of Market Street, Rotherham: Stalking. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Restraining order until September 28, 2023, £85 costs.
Chantalle Sykes, aged 28, of Pollard Crescent, Sheffield: Making false 999 calls, trespass with intent to steal. Eight week electronically tagged curfew between 9pm and 6am until May 22, 2022, £400 compensation, 12 month Criminal Behaviour Order.
Lewis Denning, agd 27, of Honister Close, Brampton Bierlow, Rotherham: Drink driving. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £200, £85 costs.
Geoffrey Charles Loverseed, aged 43, of no fixed abode: Assault by beating, theft. Jailed for 12 weeks, £135 costs, £200 compensation.
Paul Stuart Young, aged 36, of Beaver Street, Goldthorpe, Barnsley: assaulting a paramedic, a student paramedic, a police officer, and emergency care assistant, behave in an indecent manner, drunk and disorderly. Jailed for for ten weeks suspended for 12 months, nine month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, £600 compensation, £85 costs.
Anthony Gill, aged 35, of Leicester Avenue: Drink driving. Fined £500, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.
Samuel Temperton, aged 30, of HMP and YOI Moorland: Stalking. Jailed for 24 weeks, restraining order until further order