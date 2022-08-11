Day of action in Doncaster as officers targeted speeders, burglars and criminals for drug offences

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirty six motorists were found to be driving over the speed limit.

They will be referred to the South Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership (SYSRP) to be dealt with accordingly.

A spokesman said: “We are planning on increasing the number of local operations of this kind and have liaised with the SYSRP for assistance to enforce speed limits and make our roads safer for residents.”

Out and about in Armthorpe

Meanwhile, Doncaster East NPT spent yesterday in Armthorpe providing visibility in the area.

Officers carried out speed enforcement and monitoring across a variety of locations.

Officers worked alongside DMBC and St Leger Homes to carry out estate walks, park checks and generally engage with the local residents.

The operation in Edlington

Officers assisted with litter picking initiatives, and even found time to drop in and show off their dance moves at the community centre.

Two arrests were made during the day.

A male who was wanted for burglary that was committed in Nottinghamshire earlier this month, and a female who had failed to attend court for drugs offences.

Officers will continue to patrol parks over the summer in an attempt to prevent crime, offer reassurance and deter off road bikes.

Residents of the Bawtry and Austerfield areas attended a face to face public community meeting at the Crown Hotel, Bawtry yesteday where people raised concerns about local issues and found out what police teams and partners are doing to tackle them.