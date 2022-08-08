Doncaster man jailed for breaking into police station armed with a knife

A 36 year old man has been jailed after he broke into a police station carrying a knife.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 8th August 2022, 10:21 am
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 10:24 am

Craig Hodson, of Wells Road, Wheatley, pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of a bladed article and was sentenced to a total of 25 weeks in jail on Thursday, July 28 at Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154.

The court heard how, in the early hours of Sunday, June 26, officers inside the British Transport Police station at Doncaster were alerted by a banging sound in the building.

Craig Hodson claimed he had a bounty on his head and was looking for a place of safety

A search revealed extensive damage to exterior and interior doors and Hodson was found hiding in the chief inspector's office.

An attempt had been made to cut the security cable from a police laptop among other damage.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster man high on cocaine and cannabis ‘ploughed’ HGV into van driver on M62

CCTV footage showed Hodson waving a seven inch knife around as he approached the station.

The knife was found hidden behind a wardrobe in the office.

When interviewed by police Hodson claimed he had a bounty on his head and broke into the police station to hide and seek help.

Investigating officer PC Peter Hogg said: "Hodson claimed he was carrying the knife for protection and broke into the police station to find a place of safety.

"Why he chose not to contact the police in a more orthodox manner remains a mystery although the fact that office equipment had been tampered with and damaged renders this excuse somewhat unbelievable.

"I would not recommend forcibly entering the station unless you're prepared to pay the consequences with a jail term."

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.