News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Court-round-up: The latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

These are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court. All addresses are Doncaster unless stated otherwise.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 3:42 pm

Jason Cooley, aged 47, of West End Avenue, Bentley: Drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Chelsea Farrell, aged 21, of Kirkhill Close, Armthorpe: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Michelle Sheila Oseman, aged 56, of Earlesmere Avenue: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £80, costs £85.

Doncaster Magistrates Court, College Road, Doncaster. Picture: NDFP-29-09-20 MagistratesCourt 1-NMSY

Most Popular

Daniel Whittaker, aged 45, of Menson Drive, Hatfield: Drunk driving. Ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Jack James Anthony Dudley, aged 21, of Brunswick Square, Stainforth: Drug driving. Fined £350, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

James Milne, aged 24, of Lothian Road, Intake: Criminal damage, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Restraining order until August 9, 2023, fined £160, £150 compensation.

Bradley Morrell, aged 33, of Balby Road, Balby: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £60, £85 costs.

Nathan James Barker, aged 29, of Sycamore Drive, Auckley: Criminal damage. Fined £200, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Lee Bradie, aged 31, of Holmes Carr Road, New Rossington: Shone or directed a laser beam towards a P68-R NPAS aeroplane which was moving and the laser beam was likely to have dazzled or distracted the captain. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

David Needham, aged 70, of Lingfield Walk, Mexborough: Drunk driving. Fined £170, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Emma Louise Taylor, aged 24, of Ancient Drive, Woodlands: Drunk driving. Fined £133, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 21 days.

Alan James May, aged 32, of no fixed abode: Breach of the Sexual Offences Act. Jailed for eight weeks, £85 costs.

Read More

Read More
Hunt for man who kicked police officer off his motorbike in Doncaster

Jamie Lee Jones, aged 28, of Cardigan Road, Intake: possession of a Stanley knife. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

James Thompson, aged 25, of Manor Road, Instoneville: Driving without a licence or insurance, failed to stop at an accident. Fined £1,100, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with six points.

Sam Darkes, aged 39, of Milton Walk: Assaulted a police officer. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Anthony Richard Tidswell, aged 60, of no fixed abode: Criminal damage, breach of a community order. Jailed for 16 weeks, restraining order until August 11, 2024, £250 compensation.

Andrew Murphy, aged 32, of no fixed abode: Theft. Fined £100, £100 compensation.

Gemma Louise Mitchell, aged 28, of East View, Bawtry: Theft. Nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 compensation.

Pawel Ufniak, aged 37, of Goodison Boulevard, Cantley: Drunk driving, driving without a licence. Ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Steven Andrew Gerry Clark, aged 35, of Albany Road, Balby: Theft. Costs £85.

Samuel Pailor, aged 32, of Harrow Close, Swindon: Drunk driving. Fined £562, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Mark Shaun Whitehead, aged 54, of Drummond Avenue, Scawsby: Drunk and disorderly, using threatening behaviour, breach of a suspended sentence order. Costs £85, curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm and 9am until October 10, 2022, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £50.

Richard Butler aged 38, of Burton Avenue, Balby: Criminal damage, threatening behaviour, theft. Jailed for seven weeks suspended for 12 months, £80 compensation, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Stephen Mark Phelps, aged 35, of Carr View Avenue, Balby: Theft. Jailed for 34 weeks.

Stephen Michael Christopher Whittaker, aged 42, of Morland Road, Sheffield: Theft, assault by occasioning actual bodily harm to a police constable. Jailed for 44 weeks, £250 compensation.

Andrew Richards, aged 35, of Princess Avenue, Stainforth: Drug driving. Fined £333, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Dale Keith White, aged 41, of Wharf Road, Wheatley: Theft, assault by beating. Jailed for two weeks, £200 compensation.

Nathan Astbury, aged 33, of Edlington Lane, Edlington: Drink driving. Fined £370, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

David Clark, aged 48, of Ridge Balk Lane, Woodlands: Failed to give a breath specimen. Fined £400, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Leanne Guest, aged 40, of Mansfield Crescent, Armthorpe: Drunk driving. Fined £250, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Chad Derry Maddison, aged 30, of Thomson Avenue: Drug driving. Fined £350, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

John Robertson, aged 51, of Horninglow Close, Cantley: Drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for nine months, £85 costs.

Aaron Anthony Slater, aged 35, of Emmeline Drive, Conisbrough: Failed to give a breath specimen. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Wayne Taylor, aged 47, of Beckett Road: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Dylan James Bilby, aged 21, of Ten Pound Walk: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Andrew Robert Lynam, aged 25, of Wylye Road, Tidworth, Hampshire: Failed to comply with the Sexual Offences Act. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Jacqueline Sayer, aged 57, of Kings Road, Askern: Drunk driving. Disqualified from driving for 30 months, £85 costs.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.