Court round-up: The latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Ryan Walter Albert Savage, aged 39, of Norwich Road, Wheatley: Driving while disqualified. Ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work with 12 months, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Martin Shaw, aged 43, of Albion Road, Rotherham: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, theft. Jailed for four weeks.

Jason Jeynes, aged 37, of Alder Grove, Ingol, Preston: Drink driving. Fined £330, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with ten points.

Ricky Thomas Bell, aged 33, of Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe: Assault by beating, theft. Jailed for 16 weeks, £85 costs.

Aaron James Alexander Mirfin, Ansdell Road, Bentley: Criminal damage. Fined £266, £85 costs.

Samira Elfidh, aged 37, of Stanhope Road, Rochester, Kent: Assaulted an A&E nurse and clinical support worker. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, £150 compensation.

Anthony Ellison, aged 41, of Lothian Road, Intake: Theft. Nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 compensation.

William Hogan, aged 39, of Wharf Road, Wheatley: Theft. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Imran Shah, aged 31, of South Parade: Failed to provide a specimen of blood. Fined £346, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Paul Andrew Speight, aged 51, of March Gate, Conisbrough: Theft, assaulting a police officer. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £75 compensation £85 costs.

John Smith, aged 38, of Balby Road: Harassment. Thirty day Rehabilitation Activity

Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until July 15, 2024, £85 costs.

Ian Edward Clark, aged 38, of Mere Lane, Edenthorpe: Fraud. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £470 compensation, £85 costs.

Zoe Sadd, aged 47, of Littlemoor Lane: Theft. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Maciek Kaminski, aged 33, of Fishponds Road West, Sheffield: Driving while disqualified and without insurance. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for three months, £85 costs.

Job Nguasena Keharara, aged 28, of Beever Street, Goldthorpe: Drink driving. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for three years, £85 costs.

Luke Brian Turkhud, aged 29, of Parkway North, Wheatley: Wilfully obstructed a police constable, breach of a suspended order. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, fined £50, £85 costs.

Dylan Paul Eddleston, aged 34, of Aldam Road, Balby: Assault by beating, criminal damage, attempted strangulation. Jailed for 24 weeks, £250 compensation.

Kaden Mark Scott, aged 18, of Masham Court: Possession of a knuckle duster, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Jason Parkin, aged 41, of Broomfield Lane, Mattersey Thorpe: Criminal damage. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £1,000 compensation, £85 costs.

Lukasz Milosz Prystupa, aged 33, of Calgary Crescent, Burton-on-Trent: Drug driving, failed to surrender to court. Disqualified from driving for 22 months, £700 fine, £200 costs.

Przemyslaw Wirkowski, aged 39, of Gordon Street: Criminal damage. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Gavin Michael Brown, aged 43, of Balby Road, Balby: Threatening behaviour. Fined £40.

Mitchell Andrew KEMP, aged 24, of Asquith Road, Bentley: Took a phone into or out of Doncaster prison. Ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Lukaz Marcjasz, aged 41, of Larwood Grove, Edlington: Drink driving. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 42 months, £85 costs.

Jackie O Shea, aged 45, of Cusworth Lane, Scawsby: Failed to supply a breath specimen. Fined £250, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Rachel Parkes, aged 38, of East Lane, Stainforth: Assaulting a police officer by beating. Fined £120, £50 compensation.

Andrew Proctor, aged 23, of Gravelhill Lane, Whitley: Theft. Discharged conditionally for six months, £85 costs.

Scott Roden, aged 34, of Peascroft Road, Stoke-on-Trent: Committed an indecent

act by urinating in the street. Fined £220, £85 costs.

Brent White, aged 38, of Beauchamp Road, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham: Theft. Discharged conditionally for six months, £179 compensation.

Declan Slater, aged 22, of Ormsby Close, Balby: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Jenny Vainovska, aged 43, of Lakeside: Assault by beating. Ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Darren John Stanley, aged 34, of College Road: Theft, failed to comply with a community order. Curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm and 6am until August 17, nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 12 month exclusion requirement, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Usai Ali Zeb, aged 30, of Ouchthorpe Lane, Wakefield: Sexual offence of a woman. Jailed for 16 weeks.

Dean Cope, aged 49, of High Road, Balby: Assault by beating. Fined £120, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Mark Heard, aged 44, of The Grove, Wheatley Hills: Used a mobile phone

with internet access, that you were prohibited from doing by sexual harm

prevention order. Carry out 150 hours unpaid work.