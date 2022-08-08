Court round-up: The latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Jonathon Train, aged 62, of Dargle Avenue, Intake: Drink driving. Fined £800, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Anthony John Baughan, aged 20, of Town Lane, Rotherham: Possessio n of Class B drug. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Sam Birkinshaw, aged 33, of Asquith Road, Bentley: Assault by beating, using threatening behaviour. Fined £200, £75 compensation, £85 costs.

Here's the latest from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Bradley Kenneth Hanson, aged 28, c/o Pashley Road, Thorne: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Community order to carry out 130 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £150 compensation.

Stephen Barley, aged 34, of Locarno Road, Moorends: Criminal damage, assault by beating. Jailed for 16 weeks, £200 compensation, restraining order until July 5, 2027.

Emily Berry, aged 18, of St Peters Road, Balby: Assault by beating. Four week curfew with electronic monitoring between 9pm and 6am until August 3, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Alan Ashton, aged 42, of Lodge Road, Carcroft: Theft, assault by beating. Nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £225 compensation, £100 costs.

Andrew Thomas Murphy, aged 32, c/o Petersgate: Failed to provide a specimen of urine. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jane Ford, aged 56, of Prior Road, Conisbrough: Drink driving. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 24 months, £85 costs.

Cheryl Anne Roebuck, aged 50, of Merrill Road, Thurn scoe, Rotherham: Assault by beating. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Stacey Keenan, aged 36, of Smith Square, Balby: Drink driving. Fined £326, driving record endorsed with ten points, £85 costs.

Martin Winter, aed 60, of Lancaster Avenue, Kirk Sandall: owner of a dangerous dog. Unless the dog - both Lurchers – involved in the incident on 20 December 2020 is kept under proper control by when not on a lead, being fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent them biting any person, when not at home, it must be destroyed, £500 fine, £300 compensation, £85 costs.

Cleopatra Harris, aged 28, of Springwell Lane, Balby: Criminal damage, breach of a suspended sentence order. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 130 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £250 compensation, £100 fine.

Luke Andrew Bolam, aged 28, of Morrison Avenue, Maltby, Rotherham: Drink driving, driving without a licence, failure to surrender to custody, breach of a suspended sentence order. Fined £240, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Matthew Nigel Frearson, aged 39, of Layden Drive, Scawsby: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Six penalty points, £85 costs.

Daniel Lilley, aged 35, of Appleton Way, Bentley: Harrassment, failed to surrender to custody. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until July 11, 2025, £85 costs.

Daniel Lilley, aged 35, Appleton Way, Bentley: Criminal damage. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £150 compensation.

Dean Martin Skimin, aged 48, of Vulcan Crescent, Scawsby: Drug driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kyle Walker, aged 18, of Highgate Close, New Rossington: Menacing communication. Discharged conditionally for six months, £85 costs.

Geoff Francis Finlow, aged 35, c/o Urban Road, Hexthorpe: Theft, assaulted a detective constable. Jailed for 32 weeks, £171.86 compensation.

Marek Bugajev, aged 38, of Burnt Ash Hill, London: Drink driving. Fined £1,500, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for 46 months.

Sarah Tiffen, aged 34, of Cooper Street: Breach of coronavirus gathering rules. Fined £200, £90 costs.

Corrie Barrow, aged 23, of Morley Road, Wheatley: Caused a nuisance to NHS staff. Fined £40.

Joseph Daniel Gordon, aged 21, of HMP Moorlands, Bawtry Road: Malicious communication. Jailed for 12 weeks, restraining order until further notice.

Ricky Allan Clarke, aged 28, of Carr Road, Edlington: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80.

Shaun Davies, aged 50, of Kingfisher Road, Adwick Le Street: Drink driving. Fined £525, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Tanya Susan Evetts, aged 36, of St Georges Avenue, Dunsville: Drink driving. Fined £80, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kyle Allan Mitchell, aged 29, of Cross Bank: Drunk and disorderly, breach of a suspended sentence order. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Christopher Ryback, aged 31, of Urban Road, Hexthorpe: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Luke Michael Cheslett, c/o Lords Close, Edlington: Driving without a licence or insurance. Fined £160, driving record endorsed with six points.

Marc John Lane, aged 36, of Ullswater Walk, Scawsby: Theft, possession of offensive weapons, failed to comply with a community order. Jailed for 40 weeks, £126 compensation.

Gary Baxter, aged 33, of Bentinck Street, Conisbrough: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, possession of Class C drug buprenorphine. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Simon Horner, aged 43, of Fitzwilliam Street, Swinton, Rotherham: Driving without due care and attention. Fined £80, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with six points.

Ryan Walter Albert Savage, aged 39, of Norwich Road, Wheatley: Driving while disqualified. Sixty hours unpaid work.​​​​​​​