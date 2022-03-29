Court round up: The latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Iman Alie, aged 20, of Willow Avenue, Thorne: Theft. Community order to carry out 80 hours unpaid work with the next 12 months, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £85 costs.

Leslie William Richardson, aged 31, of Broxhome Lane: Assault by beating. Jailed for 14 days, £50 compensation.

Leanne Sarah Clayton, aged 31, of Quay Road, Thorne: Driving without a licence or insurance. Community order of a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, driving record endorsed with six points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Magistrates Court

Jack Olsen, aged 24, of no fixed abode: Using threatening behaviour. Community order of a 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £120 fine, £85 costs.

David Thomas Rea, aged 32, of Wharf Road: Theft. Community order of a nine months Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Andrew McDonald, aged 38, of Pangbourne Road, Thurnscore, Barnsley: Driving while disqualififed. Community order made to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 13 months.

Jim Denman, aged 27, of Lawn Avenue, Woodlands: Assaulting a police officer. Community order for a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, £620 costs, £150 compensation.

Jordan William Bramhall, aged 30, of Calladine Way, Swinton: Assaulting a police officer, assault by beating, failure to surrender to custody, jailed for 15 weeks, £50 costs, compensation £130.

David George Coultard, aged 48, of Copley Road: Assault by beating, theft, failure to surrender to custody, breach of a conditional discharge order. Community order of a 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £80, £85 costs.

Rebecca Louise Parry, aged 35, of Pastures Court, Mexborough: Speeding. Fined £125, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with three points.

Christopher Francis Burke, aged 48, of Crags Road, Denaby Main: Breach of an anti-social behaviour order. Fined £40.

Paul Clive Wright, aged 44, of Clayfield Road, Mexborough: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with ten points.

Michelle Carmody, aged 37, of The Potteries, Rossington: Drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for six months, £85 costs.

Danielle Fitzgerald, aged 39, of Lawrence Close, Rotherham: Breach of a non-molestation order. Community order of a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Kyle Gareth Deighton, aged 26, of HMP Humber, Everthorpe: Assault by beating, assaulting a prison officer. Jailed for 16 weeks, £50 compensation.

David Pyper, aged 40, of Montrose Avenue, Intake: Assault by beating. Fined £690, £85 costs.

Kevin Hargreaves, aged 73, of Hawksley Court, Armthorpe: Use of public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance. Community order of a Prohibited Activity Requiremen not to contact any of the emergency services except for a genuine emergency, £85 costs.

Victoria Elizabeth Hughes, aged 36, of Grasmere Close, Mexborough: Driving without insurance or a licence. Fined £80, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with six points.

Richard Wales, aged 46, of King Edward Road, Thorne: Resisting a police officer. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Sullaimen Ahmed, aged 37, of Castle Walk, St John’s Road, Park Hill, Sheffield: Theft, breach of a conditional discharge order. Community order for four week electronic monitoring between 7pm and 7am from March 16 to April 13, nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, exclusion from Co-op, Clarkson Street, Sheffield, for 12 months, £85 costs.

Dale James Freeman, aged 30, of Aldred Street, Clifton, Rotherham: Criminal damage. Jailed for 28 days.

Jamie Stones, aged 51, of Jenkin Road, Sheffield: Drug driving, failure to surrender to custody. Fined £180, £640 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Cornel Muntean of Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe: Failure to comply with commujnity protection notice. Fined £220, costs £515.79.

Benjamin Garbutt, aged 44, of Clay Flat Lane, New Rossington: Failure to comply with community protection order. Fined £440, costs £641.05.

Jeanie McGonigle, aged 42, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge: Theft, assault by beating, failure to surrender to custody. Compensation £110, fined £90, £200 costs.

Jay Brian Shepherd, aged 35, of High Street, Mexborough: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £250, £85 costs.

Jamie Lee Wraith, aged 31, of Horsefair Close, Swinton: Assault by beating. Jailed for 23 weeks suspended for 24 months, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £200 costs.

Ryan Stephen Holling, aged 31, of Conyers Road, Bentley: Using threatening behaviour. Community order to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, £85 costs.

Jamie Jackson, aged 18, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, Doncaster: Driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance or a licence, drink driving, failed to stop. Committed to detention in a young offender institution for three weeks, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Gemma Anne Noble, aged 40, of Gibbons Lane, Thorne: Failure to comply with suspended sentence order, theft. Jailed for 16 weeks, compensation £64.60.

Sean Thompson, aged 51, of Lakeen Road, Intake: Possession of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Jamie David Corbett, aged 40, of Queens Court, Thorne: Nine months Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.