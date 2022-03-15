Court round-up: The latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Andrew Jubb, aged 41, of no fixed abode: Criminal damage. Restraining order until March 14, 2022.

Lyndon Ryan Pears, aged 33, of King Georges Road, Rossington: Failed to comply with suspended sentence order. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 24 months. Fined £1,050, £250 costs.

Mark White, aged 47, of Urch Close, Conisbrough: Breach of a domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Doncaster Magistrates Court

Lee Brown, aged 43, of Main Street, Upton, Pontefract: Drug driving (benzoylecgonine and cocaine). Community order of a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £120 fine, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Marius Ciobotaru, aged 30, of Stanhope Street, Wheatley: Drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Mary Fielding, aged 61, of Willow Bridge Caravan Site, Hunt Lane, Bentley: Drink driving. Disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £240, costs £85.

David Robinson, aged 69, of Chiltern Road, Scawthorpe: Possession of an offensive weapon (extendable baton). Fined £333, costs £34.

James Richard Smithers, aged 48, of Arklow Road, Intake: Drink driving. Fined £120, disqualified from driving for 18 months, £85 costs.

Clare Dickerson, aged 26, of St James Street: Drunk and disorderly, breach of a conditional discharge order. Fined £140, £85 costs.

Callum Harrison, aged 23, of Columbus Way, Grimsby: Driving without insurance or a licence, possession of cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon (a furniture piece). Disqualified from driving for six months, community order to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours within 12 months, £85 costs.

Carl Alexander Hinsley, aged 35, of Levet Road, Cantley: Drink driving. Community order to carry out unpaid work for 50 hours within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 20 months, £85 costs.

Luke Stephen Neale, aged 29, of Holme Gardens, Stainforth: Driving without insurance, driving without insurance, drug driving (Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, cocaine and Benzoylecgonine). Community order to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours within 12 months, disqaualified from driving for 24 months, £85 costs.

Cleopatra Harris, aged 28, of Springwell Lane, Balby: Possession of cannabis, breach od a suspended sentence order. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Leanne Rowland, aged 48, of Markham Avenue, Carcroft: Assaulting a police officer, brach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 12 weeks, fined £200.

Lindsey Marie Smith, aged 43, of Alexandra Road, Grimsby: Theft. Jailed for for six weeks suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Craig Anthony Bowser, aged 33, of Old Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe: Drug driving (Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, and Benzoylecgonine). Disqualified from driving for 12 months, £200 fine, £85 costs.

Adam Shead, aged 26, of no fixed abode: Threatening behaviour. Fined £160, £40 compensation, £85 costs.

Mathew Godsmark, aged 34, of Avenue Road, Instoneville: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Ashley Metcalf, aged 39, of Doncaster Road, Denaby Main: Theft. Jailed for six weeks.

Liam Pickering, aged 27, of Crediton Avenue, Bradford: Possession of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 6 months, £85 costs.

Lee Donald Dunn, aged 40, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe: Theft, breach of a public spaces protection order. Fined £60.

Mark Andrew Bailey, aged 35, of Haynes Grove, Thorne: Breach of supervision requirements. Fined £54.

James Spencer Butterworth, aged 34, of Springwood Grove, Thurnscoe: Criminal damage. Compensation £250.

Callum Scott Layton, aged 24, of Manor Estate, Tollbar: Driving while disqualified, driving without a licence or insurance. Disqualified from driving for two years, fined £300, £85 costs.

Michael Adrian Lowe, agd 33, of Elm Green Lane, Conisbrough: Criminal damage. Compensation £269.

Ionut Constantin, aged 30, of Liverpool Avenue, Wheatley: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Community order to carry out unpaid work for 60 hours within 12 months, disqualified from driving for six months, £85 costs.

Mareks Sondors, aged 43, of St Annes Road: Breack of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Liam Glynn Watt, aged 35, of Herrick Gardens, Balby: Possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis. Fined £250, £85 costs.

James Callum Hill, aged 29, of Woodlands Way, Denaby Main: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failed to stop. Community order to carry out unpaid work for 120 hours within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £85 costs.

Patrick Jordan Ronan, aged 29, of no fixed abode: Assaulted a police officer. Jailed for 12 weeks, £200 compensation.

Amanda Louise Goddard, aged 43, of Thorne Road: Failed to give a breath specimen. Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months, nine week Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for 24 months, £85 costs.

Mitchell James Wood, aged 30, of Crawley Avenue, South Kirby: Possession of cocaine, dangerous driving.

Disqualified from driving for 18 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 125 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £135 costs.

Jamie Ferguson, aged 41, of Sarrius Court, Cantley: Assault, possession of an offensive weapon, failed to surrender to custody.

Jailed for 14 days, £85 costs.

Milosz KonopackiI, aged 26, of St James Street, Balby Bridge: Breach of a restraining order.

Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.