Court round-up - the latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Steventon, aged 34, of Queens Road, Wheatley: Theft, failed to surrender to court, breach of conditional discharge order. Fined £80.

Kevin Jackson, aged 31, of Clater's Close, Retford: Assult by beating. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Maciej Wegnerski, aged 40, of High Street: Theft. Fine £40.

Doncaster Magistrates Court, College Road, Doncaster. Picture: NDFP-29-09-20 MagistratesCourt 1-NMSY

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Holloway, aged 20, of Sycamore Drive, Auckley: Criminal damage. Restraining order until July 22, 2023, £300 compensation.

Darren John Stanley, aged 34, of College Road: Theft, breach of a conditional discharge order. Curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm and 6am until August 17, nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 12 month Exclusion Requirement, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Andrew Hoyle, aged 33, of Pashley Road, Thorne: Criminal damage, assault by beating. Jailed for 16 weeks, £200 compensation.

Reece Jones, aged 25, of Princegate: Possession of a kitchen knife. Jailed for eight months.

Russell Parker, aged 21, of Willow Avenue, Thorne: Theft, possession of Class B drug cannabis, failed to surrender to custody, possession of a knife. Jailed for 18 weeks.

John Rodriguez, aged 39, of no fixed abode: Theft. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Michael Donaldson, aged 54, of Askern Road, Bentley: Threatening behaviour, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, 12 month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity

Requirement, £100 compensation, £100 fine.

Lauren Barker, aged 35, of Fibre Court , Denaby Main: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 compensation, £40 costs.

Scott Stanley Buckley, aged 39, of Royal Street, Barnsley: Drink driving. Fined £500, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Alan Carter-Ashton, aged 42, of Lodge Road, Carcroft: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £40 costs.

Bethany Hurley, aged 22, of Queen Street: Driving without insurance and without a licence. Fined £260, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Lauren Cook, aged 30, of Willow Grove, Thorne: Assaulted a police constable by beating. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £350 compensation.

Barry Deakin, aged 64, of Bootham Lane, Dunscroft: Drink driving. Fined £184, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Michael James Hindson, aged 38, of Hall Flat Lane: Drink driving. Fined £500, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

John Taylor, aged 39, of Ellershaw Road, Conisbrough: Using threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Christopher Michael Blacken, aged 38, of Blenheim Drive, Finningley: Using threatening behaviour. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Ian David Morley, aged 42, of Broadway, Dunscroft: Production of 17 Class B drug cannabis plants. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

John Ernest Williamson, aged 41, of Earlesmere Avenue, Balby: Theft. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Stephen James Simpson, aged 47, of Jupiter Apartments, Benalmadena, Malaga

Spain: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Fined £240, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Kelly Singleton, aged 36, of Sandbeck House: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40.

Craig Hodson, aged 36, of Wells Road, Wheatley: Possession of a seven inch bladed knife, trespass, theft, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for 25 weeks.

Christian Mihai Capra, aged 33, of Abbott Street: Criminal damage. Fined £160, £85 costs.

Nike Lewis Cookson, aged 22, of The Homestead, Bentley: Possession of a large knife. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation

Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Brendon Graham Isle, aged 41, of Thrybergh Court, Denaby: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Compensation £60.

Emma Pearl Thompson, aged 40, of Stevenson Road, Balby: Possession of Class B drug amphetamine, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Shane Oxley, aged 28, of Longfellow Road, Balby: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Neil Ramsey, aged 46, of Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe: Theft. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Callum Ahmed, aged 25, of Sandygate Terrace, Bradford: Possession of a phone in prison. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Carl Ryan Tingay, aged 30, of Gurth Avenue, Edenthorpe: Criminal damage. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £500 compensation.

Edmond Isufi, aged 28, of Priory Place: Drink driving, driving without a licence. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Darren Dainty, aged 46, of College Road: Possession of a black handled knife. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Yvonne Catherine Elaine Cleghorn, aged 39, of Bentley Road, Bentley: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Tyron Davidson, aged 25, of Parkway North, Wheatley: Possession of a bread knife. Jailed for 26 weeks.

Daniel Wilkinson, aged 30, of Birkwood Avenue, Cudworth, Barnsley: Possession of Class A drug cocaine. Fined £120.