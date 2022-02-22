Alan Hall, aged 47, of Sledmere Road, Scawsby: Assault by beating. Community order made for a 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.£100 fine and £85 costs.

Frederick Walter Wyatt, aged 51, of Wharf Road, Wheatley: Outraging public deceny. Community order made for a 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until August 10 2023, £350 costs.

Michael Dooney, aged 45, c/o HMP Lindholme: Criminal damage. Jailed for three weeks. Restraining order until February 10 2025, £100 compensation.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Stephen Barley, aged 34, of Locarno Road, Moorends: Assault by beating. Fined £430, costs £85.

Paul James Baron, aged 43, of Acacia Road, Skellow: Assault by beating, harsassment. Jailed for ten weeks, restraining order until February 11 2023, £85 costs.

Brandon Paul Joshua Edwards, aged 22, of Oldfield Road, Thorne: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Marcus Elliott Hargreaves, aged 25, of Stubbins Hill, Edlington: Criminal damage, assault by beating.

Community order made fror a 60 day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement, 30 day Activity Requirement, to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours within the next 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Tyron Davidson, aged 25, of no fixed abode: Anti-social behaviour. Fined £50.

Casey Gough, aged 23, of Riviera Parade, Bentley: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £200, £85 costs.

Jonathan David Isle, aged 37, of Gibbons Lane Caravan Site: Theft. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring for eight weeks between 7pm and 5.30am until April 11, 2022, compensation of £78.60.

Reece McMahon, aged 23, of Wildene Drive, Mexborough: Drug driving. Fined £350, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Ross Winstanley, aged 33, of Fothergill Drive: Driving while disqualified. Community order to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with six points.

Darren Mark Wierzbicki, aged 41, of Chestnut Avenue, Armthorpe: Using threatening behaviour, criminal damage. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 18 months, £350 compensation.

Christopher Clinton Wilkinson, aged 47, of no fixed abode: Possession of cannabis, failed to comply with an anti-social behaviour order. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Petro Dziadevuch, aged 54, of no fixed abode: Drink driving. Jailed for 16 weeks, £85 costs, disqualified from driving licence for 32 months.

Gabriel Grigoras, aged 34, of Exchange Street, Hyde Park: Drink driving. Disqualified from driving for 40 months, fined £355, costs £85.

Ryan Martin Jobes, aged 21, of Manor Estate, Toll Bar: Drunk and disorderly. Bound over in the sum of £50 for six months to keep the peace, costs £40.

Beth Wraith, aged 24, of no fixed abode: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £16.50.

Damian Bober, aged 35, of Henderson Avenue, Scunthorpe: Assault by beating. Community order made to carry out 80 hours unpaid work wihin the next 12 months, restraining order until February 16, 2023, £300 costs.

Paul Charlie Elliott, aged 41, of Walbank Road, Armthorpe: Theft, driving without a licence, insurance.

Community order made for a 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Darren Mark Wain, aged 34, of 25 Thirlmere Gardens, Kirk Sandal: Theft. Community order made for a nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £500 compensation.

Dale Kendell, aged 31, of St Peters Road, Balby: Failed to supply a blood specimen. Community order made to carry out 90 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, disqualified from driving for 20 months, £84.99 costs.

Cosmin Socol, aged 26, of Cranbrook Road, Wheatley: Drink driving, driving without insurance.

Community order to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, disqualified from driving for 29 months, £85 costs.

Jordan Lee Bailey, aged 26, of Poplar Road, Dunscroft: Harassment, assault by beating. Community order made for a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until February 18, 2024, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Luke Andrew Deakes, aged 29, of Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall: Criminal damage. Community order made for a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Steven David Lloyd Oxley, aged 30, of Orchard Close, Mexborough: Failed to comply with suspended sentence order. Fined £50, £75 costs.

Ben Gregory, aged 32, of Beckett Road, Wheatley: Assault. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

John Thomas, aged 48, of Wensley Crescent, Cantley: Drug driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

John Taylor, aged 38, of Ellershaw Road: Drunk driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Darren John Stanley, aged 34, of College Road: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £85 costs.

Jack Brown, aged 20, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge: Theft, assaulting a police officer. Community order made to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, £75 compensation.