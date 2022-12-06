Jamie Fletcher, aged 42, of Lignum Terrace, Askern: Failing to stop, driving without due care and attention, drink driving, failed to give a breath test. Fined £750, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Christopher Hayton, aged 42, of Spitfire Way, Auckley: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Mahoney, aged 40, of Crossfield Lane, Skellow: Possession of an offensive weapon, namely a 20 inch Samurai sword, driving without a licence or insurance. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs, fined £140, disqualified from driving for six months.

Doncaster Magistrates Court

Matthew Mills, aged 19, of Hunter Grove, Torworth, Retford: Drink driving. Fined £583, disqualified from driving for 17 months, £85 costs.

Raivis Odins, aged 42, of Alderson Drive, Bennetthorpe: Drink driving. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 24 months, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Louise Johnson, aged 33, of Runnymede Road, Intake: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £40 compensation.

Cornel Voicu, aged 32, of Carr House Road, Hyde Park: Persistently

Advertisement Hide Ad

made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of

causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another. Ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Helliwell, aged 39, of Colerodge Road, East Dene, Rotherham: Dangerous driving. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for two years, £85 costs.

Damon Housley, aged 42, of Wellington Grove, Bentley: Failed to give a breath specimen. Fined £560, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carter Poole, aged 18, of Bridon Close, Retford: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £130, £85 costs.

Corey Storey, aged 18, of Marshland Road, Moorends: Driving while disqualified, and without insurance, assault by beating, dangerous driving. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £150 compensation, disqualified from driving for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas James Brown, aged 31, of Evelyn Avenue, Intake: Possession of Class A drug cocaine. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Steven Carr, aged 59, of Davy Road, New Rossington: Theft, assault by beating, harrassment. Exclusion requirement with electronic monitoring between 5pm and midnight until November 1, 2023, £85 costs, restraining order until May 1, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua George Harte, aged 23, of Willow Avenue, Ranskill, Retford: Theft. Jailed for 14 days.

Arlo Damian Murray, aged 51, of Sheffield Road, Warmsworth: Possession of Class A drug diamorphine, drug driving. Fined £80, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Prendergast, aged 39, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £40 costs.

Tzindi Jean Holden, aged 45, of no fixed abode: Failed to comply with supervision requirement, theft. Jailed for nine weeks, £150 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Johnson, aged 40, of Winchester Avenue, Wheatley: Criminal damage. Fined £80, £300 compensation, £85 costs.

Yasmin Leech, aged 33, of Surrey Street, Balby: Theft, commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, £150 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Murphy, aged 32, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for ten weeks.

Leroy Smith, aged 23, of Pilham Lane, Pilham, Gainsborough: Drug driving, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £200, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Taylor, aged 25, of Pound Walk: Using threatening behaviour. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £80, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph Troops, aged 43, of Oldfield Crescent, Stainforth: Had in your possession an offensive weapon, namely a large chain, failed to surrender to custody. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £80, £85 costs.

Luke Joe Mickevicius, aged 27, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge: Theft, harrassment. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £200 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Anthony Hickling, aged 39, of Thorne Road: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, assault by beating. Fined £202, restraining order until November 2, 2025, £300 costs.

Louis Whitehead, aged 19, of Chestnut Grove, Conisbrough: Drink driving. Fined £180, £650 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Skelding, aged 28, of Nooking Close, Armthorpe: unlawfully and maliciously, inflicted grievous bodily harm. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, £1,000 compensation, £85 costs.

Nathan Atkin, aged 40, of Tennyson Road, Bentley: Theft, attempted theft. Jailed for 17 weeks, £180 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edgaras Brizinskas, aged 28, of Albany Road, Balby: Failed to provide a breath specimen, driving without a licence or insurance. Fined £200, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

David Karl Cross, aged 37, of Osberton Street, Wadworth: Driving while disqualified and without insurance, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for 12 weeks, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for eight months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timothy Hinton, aged 43, c/o Jubilee Road: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £166, £85 costs.

Joe Frost, aged 34, of Durham Road: Theft. Jailed for 16 weeks, £300 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad