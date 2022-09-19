Victoria Cherowbrier, aged 44, of Marlowe Road, Barnby Dun: Harrassment. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £100, £85 costs.

Dale Ashley Lattimore, aged 40, of Morrison Drive: Assault by beating. Fined £529, costs £105.

Joshua Mark Hancock, aged 27, of Sunflower Court, Balby: Breach of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and subject to a notification order, failed without reasonable excuse to notify the police of any address that you stayed at for a period of 12 hours, or longer, where a child under 18 resides within three days of the first day of your stay. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court, College Road, Doncaster. Picture: NDFP-29-09-20 MagistratesCourt 7-NMSY

Pawel Jezierski, aged 34, of St Mary’s Road, Wheatley: Drug driving. Fined £500, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lee Paul Hamshaw, aged 40, of Wilberforce Road, Clay Lane: Theft. Jailed for 16 weeks, £660 compensation.

Dane Wraith, aged 29, of Bosworth Road: Theft. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity

Requirement, £84 compensation.

Thomas Anthony Birley, aged 25, of Rowms Lane, Swinton: Charge dismissed but restraining order made until August 25, 2027.

Mohammed Walee Khan, aged 37, of High Road, Balby: Breach of non-molestation order. Restraining order until August 25, 2025, fined £80, £100 costs.

Konrad Fusik, aged 31, of Childers Street: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40.

Caesar Taylor, aged 58, of no fixed abode: Breach of Sexual Offences Act 2003, commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Fined £80.

Regan Vickers, aged 18, of Kings Road, Stamford, Lincolnshire: Trespass. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Paula Tanase, aged 32, of Royal Avenue, Wheatley: Theft. Fined £106, £85 costs.

Jordan Lee Bailey, aged 27, of Poplar Road, Dunscroft: Possession of Class A drug cocaine. Fined £369, £85 costs.

Jim Denman, aged 27, of Lawn Avenue, Woodlands: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £66, £85 costs.

Wioletta Hes, aged 44, of Willow Grove, Thorne: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

David John Kuczora, aged 37 of Reddicap Hill, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands: Drunk and dirsorderly, breach of a a conditional discharge order. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Kevin Sanders, aged 39, of Windmill Drive, Wadworth: Drink driving. Fined £883, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Kelly Wilson, aged 39, of Caxton Road, Woodlands: Fraud. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Jake Bellwood, aged 20, of Highfield Close, Dunscroft: Drink driving. Fined £230, £85 costs, disqualifed from driving for 18 months.

Alin Daniel Gheorghita, aged 43, of Hunt Lane, Bentley: Drink driving, driving without a licence. Fined £323, £85 costs, disqualifed from driving for 18 months.

Dean Macpherson, aged 42, of Mansfield Crescent, Armthorpe: Possession of an offensive weapon namely a friction-lock baton in a public place. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Michael Spouse, aged 23, of The Grove: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Adrian Costel Vitu, aged 29, of Woodhouse Road, Wheatley: Driving while disqualifed and without insurance. Fined £200, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for five months.

Alison Bewsher, aged 34, of Sunderland Place, Tickhill: Assault by beating. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Craig McDonald, aged 40, of Firth Crescent, New Rossington: Possession of Class A drugs cocaine and diamorphine. Discharged conditionally for six months, £85 costs.

Peter Dennis Coulthread, aged 43, of Shetland Gardens, Intake: Theft. Jailed for 35 weeks suspended for 12 months, nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Christopher Francis Burke, aged 39, of Crags Road, Denaby Main: Possession of cannaboid receptor agonists. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Mark Heard, aged 44, of The Grove, Wheatley Hills: Breach of a sexual harm prevention order prohibiting a mobile phone with internet access, possession of a memory card capable of storing moving and still images, failed to register two bank card at a designated police station. Jailed for 26 weeks.

Laura Howitt, aged 29, of Priestley Close, Balby: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulted a nurse by beating, assaulted a hospital security officer. Fined £300, compensation £135.

Tammy Louise Wilkinson, aged 46, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for six weeks.

Kieron Brearley, aged 25, of Markham Square, Edlington: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm, using threatening behaviour. Jailed for 22 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Lauren Read, aged 30, of Bawtry Road, Harworth: Drink driving. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs, disqualified for 36 months.

Paul Hirst, aged 53, of Bentley Avenue, Hexthorpe: Possession of Class A drug crack cocaine. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Beth Wraith, aged 25, of Coniston Road, Mexborough: Theft, breach of conditional discharge. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Adrian Guy Douglas Clarke, aged 36, of Balby Road, Balby: Using threaening behaviour that was both racially and religiously aggravated. Fined £180, £300 costs.

Chelsea Scott, aged 28, of Clover Street, Woodland: Driving without due care and attention, failed to stop. Driving lIcence endorsed with nine points, fined £300. £85 costs.