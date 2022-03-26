Class A and B drugs seized after police raid Doncaster house in morning swoop
Police launched a surprise raid on a property in Staveley Street in Edlington yesterday morning, Friday March 25.
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 1:51 pm
Residents reported numerous emergency vehicles at the scene at around 10am.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police confirmed: “It was a drugs warrant and a car was also seized for having no insurance.
“Class A and Class B drugs were seized.”
The amount or value of the haul is not yet known.
The vehicle seized was a Nissan Juke.
Anyone with any information about criminal activity should phone 101.