The independent charity Crimestoppers and Openreach, the UK’s largest phone and broadband network, have joined forces to appeal for information after a series of recent cable thefts affected hundreds of homes and local businesses.

The reward money is being offered by Openreach, through charity Crimestoppers, for anonymous information about the thefts, which left emergency services, residential premises and businesses without the use of vital phones, broadband or TV streaming services.

Large sections of live cable were dragged from the underground network using 4x4 vehicles at three locations:

Cudworth – Engine Lane: The theft occurred in the early hours between 1am and 3am on March 15, 2022.

Adwick-Le-Street – Church Lane: The first theft occurred between 3am and 5am on March 16, 2022.

Adwick-Le-Street – Church Lane: The second attempted theft at this location occurred at approximately 2.30am on March 22.

Campsall (Askern) – Campsall Balk: This theft occurred between the hours of 1am and 4am, also on March 22.

Despite swift action by Openreach engineers, who are in the process of replacing hundreds of metres of cable in all of the above locations, the damage has still caused major disruption for hundreds of households, including essential emergency services and community isolations. Significant damage was also caused to the environment, farmland and street furniture.

Openreach has a partnership with Crimestoppers offering rewards for information given anonymously to the charity about cable thefts that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. If you have any information on these incidents, please contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Gemma Gibbs, Yorkshire Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “The reward amount on offer by Openreach for these extremely disruptive cable thefts reflect the huge amount of damage caused to services and the local environment, and the importance they place on the issue. This is not a victimless crime. With essential emergency services also being severely impacted by this, the potential devastating effect on human life cannot be underestimated.

“We urge anyone with any information on those behind these thefts to speak to Crimestoppers completely anonymously. We know that some people feel unable to speak directly to authorities, which is why our independent charity is here to help. You can tell us what you know while protecting your identity and staying 100% anonymous. Always. This promise has been kept since we began in the 1980s.”

Richard Ginnaw, Head of Security Services for Openreach, said: “These incidents have severely impacted the day-to-day lives of people across these areas of Doncaster, and this is why we are offering this reward. Did you see any suspicious people or vehicles in or around the areas targeted on the dates and times of the incidents or in the days leading up to the thefts?”

If you have any information about these incidents, please contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or through the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org 100 per cent anonymously.