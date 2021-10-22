CCTV images released following Doncaster burglaries

Officers in Doncaster have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with four daytime burglaries on the same day.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 3:51 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd October 2021, 3:51 pm

On September 7, four properties in the Edenthorpe and Armthorpe areas were targeted.

The offenders accessed the properties by smashing rear doors or windows, and took jewellery, watches and cash.

Read More

Read More
Warning over unauthorised car meets planned this weekend in Doncaster, Rotherham...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Do you recognise them?

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the two men in these images.

If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting investigation number 14/137783/21.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

Police would like to speak to these men
There were four daytime burglaries