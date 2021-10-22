CCTV images released following Doncaster burglaries
Officers in Doncaster have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with four daytime burglaries on the same day.
On September 7, four properties in the Edenthorpe and Armthorpe areas were targeted.
The offenders accessed the properties by smashing rear doors or windows, and took jewellery, watches and cash.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the two men in these images.
If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting investigation number 14/137783/21.