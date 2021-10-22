On September 7, four properties in the Edenthorpe and Armthorpe areas were targeted.

The offenders accessed the properties by smashing rear doors or windows, and took jewellery, watches and cash.

Do you recognise them?

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the two men in these images.

If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting investigation number 14/137783/21.

Police would like to speak to these men