Warning over unauthorised car meets planned this weekend in Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley

South Yorkshire Police officers are aware of a planned car meet at an undisclosed location in Doncaster tomorrow, (Saturday 23 October), as well as smaller organised events in Rotherham this evening and Barnsley on Sunday.Roads Policing Inspector Jason Booth said: "My team is made up of traffic officers - so as you would expect we're truly passionate about cars and totally understand that likeminded people want to gather and praise each other's work."We have excellent relationships with a number of the groups which organise car meets in the South Yorkshire force area. We work closely with them to ensure they get the best out of their meet and our communities aren't blighted by something which is unsafe or out of control."The problem arises when we see unauthorised car meets in our area. They are not only illegal but can be dangerous for participants and the wider public. Anti-social behaviour and driving in our districts will not be tolerated and we will take robust enforcement action when appropriate."

Powers of dispersal, under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 will be used against those that gather at unauthorised events and checks will be conducted against drivers’ insurance, licence and car modifications. Those driving anti-socially may find themselves formally warned and cars seized under the Police Reform Act Section 59.Insp Booth added: "This weekend we will have additional resources and patrols to tackle any issues should they arise and deal with anyone failing to be respectful in our force area."To those who are organising these events - we are willing to work with you to ensure they are done in a safe and controlled manner. I'd urge organisers to make contact with us as otherwise it could be a very disappointing event, with those involved facing some serious consequences."You are warned that we will do what it takes to keep our communities safe and ensure they are not affected by noise, pollution or damage to our roads infrastructure."If you are organising a car meet or want to get in touch about them, please do so via email [email protected]