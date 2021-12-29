Car rammed, men fighting with sticks and food delivery driver assaulted in late night Doncaster incident

It is reported that a large group of men were witnessed fighting armed with sticks.

During the disturbance a parked car was hit by unknown offenders in a white Ford Kuga.

A picture of the scene on Albany Street on Boxing Day night

Then it is reported that a taxi driver was completing a food delivery in the area when he was assaulted by unknown offenders, who then fled the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.