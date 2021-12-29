Car rammed, men fighting with sticks and food delivery driver assaulted in late night Doncaster incident
Police were called at around 10:20pm on Boxing Day, Sunday December 26, to reports of a disturbance in Albany Road in Doncaster.
It is reported that a large group of men were witnessed fighting armed with sticks.
During the disturbance a parked car was hit by unknown offenders in a white Ford Kuga.
Then it is reported that a taxi driver was completing a food delivery in the area when he was assaulted by unknown offenders, who then fled the scene.
Enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.