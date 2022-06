Police received a report of an attempted kidnap last Wednesday, June 1, just after 2pm.

It is alleged that a man grabbed a young boy from his father on the park off Armthorpe Road.

The boy was snatched on Armthorpe Road

The man ran a short while with the boy before the father caught up with him and got his son back.

The child was taken to hospital, but did not have any serious injuries.

Phone 101 quoting incident number 428.