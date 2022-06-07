Court round-up: The latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Ross Jones, aged 34, of Back Lane, Stainforth: Harrassment, breaking bail conditions, threatened to disclose a private sexual photograph or film. Jailed for 26 months, £85 costs.

Samuel Hicks, aged 19, of Lower Malton Road, Scawsby: Drink driving. Disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £300, £85 costs.

Lee Williams, aged 36, of Northumberland Avenue: Drink driving. Disqualified from driving for 20 months, £540 fine, £85 costs.

The latest convictions in Doncaster

John Henry Bowman, aged 46, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jalied for four weeks.

Andrew Carl Drury, aged 35, of Parkway North, Wheatley: Theft. Fined £50, £84.99 costs.

Mateusz Koziol, aged 34, of Leinster Avenue, Intake: Drink driving. Disqualified from from driving for 20 months, fined £369, £85 costs.

Gabriel Romanci, aged 27, of Lorna Road, Mexborough: Drink driving. Disqualified fromn driving for 18 months, fined £346, £85 costs.

James McKenzie, aged 25, of Seabegs Crescent, Bonnybridge, Stirlingshire: Drug driving. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £250, £85 costs.

Jacque Oliver, aged 33, of Lowther Road, Wheatley: Drug driving. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120, £85 costs.

Liam Sells, aged 32, of Ashfield Grove, Stainforth: Possession of Class A drug cocaine. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £40 costs.

Jessica Wardley, aged 32, of Haslemere Lane, Bentley: Assaulted a police constable by beating.Community order of a 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Darren Beveridge, aged 35, of Bowness Drive, Askern: Criminal damage, assauolt by beating. Community order to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £300 compensation.

Szymon Tomasz Szulc, aged 42, of Earlesmere Avenue: Assault by beating. Fined £415, £85 costs.

Chay Sherwood, aged 30, of Monckton Road, Bircotes: Failed to stop after accident, drink driving. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £240, £85 costs.

Fidel Lewis, aged 30, of HMP Hatfield: Transmission of an image by electronic communications from inside prison. Jailed for 20 weeks.

Patricia O’Neill, aged 50, of Millfield Road, Thorne: Drug driving. Dusqualified fromn driving for 12 months, fined £120, £85 costs.

Darren Wigley, aged 40, of Chaddesdon Walk, Denaby Main: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Michael Jacques, aged 39, of Chandos Street, Darlington: Railway trespass. Fined £440, £85 costs.

Simon Smith, aged 31, of South Street, Hyde Park: Theft. Jailed for three weeks.

Simon Jon Hargreaves, aged 51, of Benjamin Sykes Way, Wakefield: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Lucy Pettinger, aged 26, of Waterfields, Retford: Drink driving. Disqualified from driving for 23 months, fined £450, £85 costs.

Peter DoneyY, aged 34, of Simpson Place, Mexborough: Assaulting a police officer. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Karolina Zaboras, aged 32, of Morley Road: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and MOT. Community order for a six week curfew with elctronic monitoring between 9pm and 6pm until June 9, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Darren Rooney, aged 51, of Pitt Street, Mexborough: Criminal damage, assaulting an NHS rehabilitation assistant by beating. Fined £300, £85 costs.

Kristopher William Becker, aged 41, of Asquith Road, Bentley: Theft, possession of Class A drug heroin, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 26 weeks, £100 compensation.

Tammy Louise Wilkinson, aged 45, of Warmsworth Road, Balby: Theft, fraud, failed to surrender to court. Jailed for 14 weeks.

Joshua Foster, aged 22, of Mahlam Court, Huddersfield: Assaulted a prison officer by beating. Community order for a ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £200 costs.

James John Cherowbrier, aged 40, of Emerson Avenue, Stainforth: Assaulting a police officer by beating, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon, theratening behaviour, possession of Class B drug cannabis

Jailed for 42 weeks suspended for 12 months, nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £150 compensation.

Liam Davies, aged 25, of St James Street: Actual; bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage. Communityb order for a 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £200 compensation.

Jamie Coakley, aged 22, of Pym Road, Mexborough: Possession of Class B cannabis, driving without a licence, insurance, failed to stop after accident, driving without due care or attention, drug driving. Community order for a ten say Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £85 costs, £59.99 compensation.

Greg Hinchcliffe, aged 33, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for 14 days.

Gavin David Poole, aged 29, of Ridge Road, Highfields: Criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody. Community order to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until November 11, 2022, £400 custody.

Henry Collinson, aged 21, of Denton Road, Twickenham: Drink driving. Fined £325, £85 costs.