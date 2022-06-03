Bad day for new owner of Mini when he is stopped by Doncaster police after collecting his car

As days go, the lad driving this Mini has had a bad one, according to officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 9:34 am

A spokesman explained: “Having had a Mini stolen a couple of weeks back he'd seen this one for sale in Doncaster.

"He'd travelled over on the train, walked from the station to the seller, bought it, got in and drove off.

"All very simple it seems, but having driven out of the seller’s location he was stopped immediately by one of our officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

He only owned the car for 30 seconds!

Read More

Read More
Video: Boy racers causing distress for Doncaster neighbours with their late nigh...

“He had no insurance, no MOT and no tax, and he didn't even have a driving licence.”

They added: “Having owned the car for all of 30 seconds or so it was soon heading off to a recovery yard and he will have a similarly long walk to court.”

If you have a crime to report please contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.