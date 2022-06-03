A spokesman explained: “Having had a Mini stolen a couple of weeks back he'd seen this one for sale in Doncaster.

"He'd travelled over on the train, walked from the station to the seller, bought it, got in and drove off.

"All very simple it seems, but having driven out of the seller’s location he was stopped immediately by one of our officers.

He only owned the car for 30 seconds!

“He had no insurance, no MOT and no tax, and he didn't even have a driving licence.”

They added: “Having owned the car for all of 30 seconds or so it was soon heading off to a recovery yard and he will have a similarly long walk to court.”

