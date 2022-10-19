News you can trust since 1925
Arsonists strike at a Doncaster outbuilding and firefighters spent over an hour dealing with the blaze

Two fire crews from Edlington and Rotherham stations were called out to an outbuilding on fire at 8.45pm on Ellershaw Lane, Conisbrough, last night (Tuesday, October 18).

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 9:33am

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crews left the scene at 10.05pm.

A wheelie bin was accidentally set on fire at 5am on Belmont Avenue in Balby in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident and they returned to base att 5.20am.

Arsonists targeted an outbuilding last night

If you see a fire please call 999.

