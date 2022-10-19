The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crews left the scene at 10.05pm.

A wheelie bin was accidentally set on fire at 5am on Belmont Avenue in Balby in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident and they returned to base att 5.20am.

Arsonists targeted an outbuilding last night

If you see a fire please call 999.