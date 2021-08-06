Another driver has been reprimanded for driving without insurance in Doncaster after police noticed the vehicle speeding
The car has been seized and the driver will receive a court summons for driving with no insurance and exceeding the speed limit.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 6:08 am
South Yorkshire Police said: “Funny how one offence so often leads to another.“This car was stopped after being recorded travelling at 43mph in a 30 limit on Greenfield Lane.
“’I thought my friend had put me on the policy" does not help unfortunately.“The car is being seized and the driver will receive a court summons.