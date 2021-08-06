Another driver has been reprimanded for driving without insurance in Doncaster after police noticed the vehicle speeding

South Yorkshire Police said: “Funny how one offence so often leads to another.“This car was stopped after being recorded travelling at 43mph in a 30 limit on Greenfield Lane.

“’I thought my friend had put me on the policy" does not help unfortunately.“The car is being seized and the driver will receive a court summons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another car has been stopped for not having insurance.

"For driving with no insurance and exceeding the speed limit.”