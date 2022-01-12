Andrew Gosden: Police analysing devices of men arrested over missing Doncaster teen

A police spokesman has said detectives are looking at ‘numerous’ devices following the arrest of two men aged 45 and 38 in London before Christmas.

They say it could take “six to 12 months” to analyse the devices.

The breakthrough in one of Britain’s most high profile missing persons cases comes after Andrew, then 14, vanished in September 2007.

Andrew Gosden was last seen leaving King's Cross station in London in September 2007.

After taking £200 out of his bank account, he bought a one way rail ticket to London King’s Cross where he was captured on CCTV exiting the station.

There have been no confirmed sightings of him since. He would be 28 by now.

Assisted by officers from the Metropolitan Police, South Yorkshire Police detained two London men on Wednesday 8 December.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, human trafficking and the possession of indecent images of children, and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking. Both have now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Andrew disappeared on 14 September 2007.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Andy Knowles said: “Our priority at this time is supporting Andrew’s family while we work through this new line of enquiry in the investigation. We are in close contact with them and they ask that their privacy is respected as our investigation continues.

“We have made numerous appeals over the years to find out where Andrew is and what happened to him when he disappeared. I would encourage anyone with any information they have not yet reported to come forward.”

In a statement Mr Gosden said: "We understand that police investigations will take several months to complete, so until that is the case, we do not know what to think and do not wish to speculate on any possible outcome."