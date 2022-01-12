The then-teenager has not been since 2007, despite numerous appeals from his family and continued searches.

His disappearance remains a mystery all these years later, although South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they have made progress in the case, with the arrests of two men in December.

But what were they arrested for and what happened when Andrew went missing?

Andrew Gosden went missing from Doncaster when he was just 14 years old back in September 2007 and has never been found - but two arrests have now been made by South Yorkshire Police.

This is everything we know so far.

Who is Andrew Gosden?

Andrew Gosden was just 14 years old when he went missing back in 2007. He was from Littlemoor Lane, Balby, in Doncaster and lived with his family.

He attended McAuley Catholic High School and was said to be a very gifted student who spent a lot of time at home.

He would now be 28 years old.

When did Andrew Gosden go missing?

The teenager boarded a train on September 14, 2007 and was last seen at Kings Cross station, London, later that day.

On that day he left his home, withdrew £200 from his bank account and bought a one-way ticket to London from Doncaster.

He was captured on CCTV cameras leaving the station and there have been no positive sightings since.

On the morning that he went missing, Andrew’s parents believed he was on his way to school .

What happened after Andrew Gosden went missing?

In the years following his disappearance, there have been multiple national appeals to find Andrew, although these have yielded very little information and his whereabouts – and next steps after the last known sighting – have never been established.

Andrew’s family has campaigned hard to try to find what had happened to him.

A search was made of the River Thames at one stage.

E xperts even drew up artists’ impressions of what he would look like as an adult to try to update the search.

The images were released in 2019 by Andrew’s dad Kevin, on his blog.

This was 12 years since his initial disappearance and South Yorkshire Police issued a fresh appeal for information, to no avail.

His face has featured in campaigns all across the country over the years, as missing people charities have publicised his case everywhere from on milk cartons to buses.

What arrests have been made in the Andrew Gosden case and why?

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, South Yorkshire Police confirmed they detained two men, assisted by officers from the Metropolitan Police, on Wednesday, December 8 last year.

They said that a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, human trafficking and the possession of indecent images of children, and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking. Both have now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Andy Knowles said: “Our priority at this time is supporting Andrew’s family while we work through this new line of enquiry in the investigation. We are in close contact with them and they ask that their privacy is respected as our investigation continues.

“We have made numerous appeals over the years to find out where Andrew is and what happened to him when he disappeared. I would encourage anyone with any information they have not yet reported to come forward.”