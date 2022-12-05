Almost £1 million of illegal drugs seized in crackdown on organised crime in Doncaster

Over the last two months, there has been an intensification in activity to target and disrupt organised crime gangs involved in drugs production and violent crime in the city.

Officers from Doncaster’s neighbourhood and Fortify teams have been joined by specialist teams from across the force, along with partner agencies, to carry out warrants, stop searches, land searches, high visibility and covert patrols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, the teams have executed 29 warrants, conducted 26 stop searches and stopped 112 vehicles.

A shot gun was among the various weapons seized

These activities have led to the arrest of 26 people for various offences including possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, forced labour, production of a Class B drug and shoplifting.

Officers have seized 900 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of £900,000 as well as significant amounts Class A drugs. A significant amount of cash has also been recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various weapons including a sawn-off shotgun, an imitation firearm, crossbow, machetes and a zombie knife have also been removed from the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A significant amount of Class A drugs were seized

Doncaster District Commander, Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: "We understand that instances of violent crime cause considerable concern in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All too often, the root cause of many of these incidents can be traced back to organised crime gangs involved in drugs production and supply.

"To tackle this, a dedicated operation was launched at the end of September, to target those involved in organised crime and bring offenders to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through a mixture of enforcement and engagement, we have already seen some positive results.

"This activity will continue over the coming weeks and months, and I repeat my plea to members of our community to work with us. If you have any intelligence that could help us to please contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can speak your local neighbourhood officers directly, use our online portal or call us on 101. You can also submit information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.”