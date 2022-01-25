After living in fear on the streets, a Doncaster man has turned his life around and is now helping others

Michael Brick, pastor at the The Potters House Christian Centre, is the brains behind the No More Knives and Violence event which is due to take place on Friday, January 28, at 7.30pm.

Michael has turned his own life around having grown up on the streets, living a life that was very different to the one he now lives.

He explained: “I was involved in gangs, selling drugs and carrying a weapon for protection this made me become extremely depressed and anxious as I was constantly worried later discovering that I was living a life of fear

Drop the knife and save a life

"My friend got stabbed when I was 16 and 90 minutes later he was declared dead this made me think about life and brought me to a place where I needed answers.“I became a Christian at 16/17 years of age which transformed my whole life and I was able to break free from a life of crime and violence fuelled by anger and rejection.

"I am now 25, married, a pastor of a church and a father-to-be and I know that if someone didn’t reach out to me I would most likely be either dead or in prison.

"So our aim is to reach the local community and to show them that there’s more to life than carrying a weapon and being involved in criminal activity, also reaching families and younger children to prevent it before it becomes a problem within their home.”

Some experts argue that often it is a fear of gangs and crime that leads to young people carrying knives, because they believe it will help to keep them safe. Others say that young people get involved with gangs and knife crime because they lack opportunities in life.The event is free to attend and there will also be live music, and takes place at the centre on Balby Road.