Man arrested after Rossington shotgun incident

The man, from Doncaster, was arrested on Saturday 22 January on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He has since been released under investigation for this matter whilst enquiries continue.

Police were called at around 9pm to reports of shots being fired in Coranach Way. It is reported that two men armed with shotguns were chasing a third man.

Coronach Way Rossington

Our officers attended the scene and conducted a search to locate those involved. They discovered a car with damage to its rear window consistent with a firearm discharge.

Anyone with information about this incident, can pass it on to officers by calling 101 and quoting incident number 902 of 20 January.