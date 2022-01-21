A motorbike has been deliberately set on fire in the early hours of the morning in Doncaster
There have been two fires over night in Doncaster including a motorbike which was deliberately set alight.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:16 am
Firefighters tackled the two blazes late at night and into the early morning.
On January 20, firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 9:40pm on Stripe Road, Rossington, Doncaster.
The crew came away at 10:20pm.
On January 21, A motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 3:05am on Coppice Road, Highfields, Doncaster.
Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident.
They left at 3:30am.